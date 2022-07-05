Salina police arrest teen in connection to alleged stabbings

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are attempting to identify two women after another woman’s wallet was stolen at Marshall’s and her cards were used at Sam’s Club. The Salina Police Department says just before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, officers were called to Marshall’s at 2450 S 9th St. with reports of theft and the unlawful use of a financial card.

