Salina police arrest teen in connection to alleged stabbings
A teen wanted in connection to the stabbing of three people in central Salina has been arrested. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said the 14-year-old...salinapost.com
A teen wanted in connection to the stabbing of three people in central Salina has been arrested. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said the 14-year-old...salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0