Salina police arrest teen in connection to alleged stabbings

 4 days ago
A teen wanted in connection to the stabbing of three people in central Salina has been arrested. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said the 14-year-old...

Salina police find decomposing body; foul play not suspected

The Salina Police Department issued the following statement this afternoon concerning a decomposing body found Friday morning in central Salina. On July 8, 2022, at 9:08 AM, Salina Police Department Officers responded to the 900 Block of West South Street, regarding a person found deceased in the back yard of a residence. Upon arrival, officers observed a deceased white male in a stage of decomposition.
Salina Police attempt to identify women in financial card theft

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are attempting to identify two women after another woman’s wallet was stolen at Marshall’s and her cards were used at Sam’s Club. The Salina Police Department says just before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, officers were called to Marshall’s at 2450 S 9th St. with reports of theft and the unlawful use of a financial card.
Two handguns stolen from southwest Salina residence

Police are investigating the theft of two handguns from a southwest Salina residence. Mayra Mares, 37, of Salina, told police that sometime between April 1 and Thursday, someone stole two handguns from a bedroom closet at her residence in the 3300 block of Ringneck Crossing, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
After 14 rounds fired at victim, Abilene man turns himself in

HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Abilene man is behind bars after he turned himself in following a confrontation in which he shot at the victim with a semi-automatic pistol 14 times. The Herington Police Department says Travis Richardson, 26, of Abilene has been arrested after he turned himself in following...
Fireworks complaints to Salina police top 100

Fireworks complaints to the Salina Police Department this year were slightly more than 100. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that between June 26 and Friday morning, 101 fireworks calls were received. Officers responding to the calls did a great deal of educating the public about the city's...
Herington police searching for suspect in drive-by shooting

Police Chief Chad Langley has issued a statement saying officers were dispatched to a reported shooting on Tuesday at the intersection of South B Street and Day Street in Herington. The suspect, who has not yet been located, has been identified as Travis Richardson, Abilene, 26, approximately 5'9 and 140 to 150 pounds, with short dark hair with short facial hair.
Vandalism involving fireworks causes $1,500 in damage to Salina parks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Salina Police are investigating separate incidents involving vandalism caused by fireworks that they say may or may not be connected. The damage to Indian Rock Park and Jerry Ivey Park happened sometime between July 5 and 6. At Indian Rock Park, a firework was apparently thrown into a toilet, destroying it as well as creating a 6-inch hole in the sheetrock wall. Damage is estimated at $700.
Saline County Booking Activity, July 8

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Flores, Christopher Allan; 46; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Harwell, India...
Police arrest Salina man after he accidentally shoots self

A Salina man who accidently shot himself Saturday evening was later arrested on multiple requested weapons charges. Officers were dispatched to the Village Inn, 453 S. Broadway, at 7:35 p.m. Saturday, for the report of shots fired in the parking lot, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. When...
Fireworks destroy toilets in two Salina parks

Fireworks are being blamed for the destruction of toilets at two Salina parks earlier this week. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said that sometime on Tuesday or Wednesday, someone set off a large firework in a restroom at Indian Rock Park, 1500 Gypsum Avenue. The explosion completely destroyed a toilet and blew a six-inch by six-inch hole in the wallboard wall.
RCPD searches for clues after $5K in damage done to man’s truck

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a Manhattan man’s truck was spray painted and scratched, Riley Co. Police are searching for information. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, officers with the Riley County Police Department say they were called to the 4000 block of Bayside Way in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
Kentucky officials identify Kansas man killed in car-pedestrian incident

Officials in Louisville, Kentucky have identified a Kansas man who died after he and his family were hit by a car on a sidewalk in downtown Louisville. Police said a driver went onto a sidewalk at 2nd and West Market Street, hitting four people Tuesday evening. 44-year-old William “Trey” Arthur...
Three sent to the hospital after two vehicle accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident in the county Thursday evening. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department says David Stroberg of Hutchinson was driving east on 56th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. when a car driven by 17-year-old Zachary Leclaire of Nickerson turned off of 56th into the path of Stroberg’s pickup at the intersection with Wilson Road causing the accident.
Kansas Highway Patrol promotes Troop C's Davis to lieutenant

Colonel Herman T. Jones, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, announced today that Master Trooper Craig Davis has been promoted to Lieutenant and will serve Troop C/Zone A in north-central Kansas. Davis attended the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy and graduated with Class #25 in 1989. His initial duty station...
Barricaded suspect sets Junction City home on fire

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A barricaded suspect in Junction City attempted to elude police by allegedly setting a home on fire. Just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, the Junction City Fire Department says crews were called to the 100 block of E 12th St. with reports of a fire.
Police: Kansas woman cited after 'VOTE YES!' signs damaged

A Salina woman was cited after multiple "VOTE YES!" signs were damaged on Sunday. The signs encourage people to vote in favor of the proposed Kansas constitutional amendment concerning abortion. Between 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, either the signs or sign stands in 1000 block of S. Ninth Street, 1800 block of...
