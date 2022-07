ROCKWALL, TX (July 6, 2022) – Texas 4-H Youth Development Program announces Texas 4-H Congress to be held in Austin at the State Capitol July 17-20, 2022. Texas 4-H Congress is a four-day mock legislative experience for 4-H members in grades 9th to 12th where 4-H members assume the roles of legislators, lobbyists, and press corps to gain a first-hand understanding of how the legislative process works. Each participant writes and submits their own bill to be taken through the legislative process that week. Bills that are written and sponsored by 4-H members focus on issues concerning Texas and Texas youth.

ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO