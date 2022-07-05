ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supercomputer predicts Women’s Euro 2022 results before England kick off campaign for glory

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
ENGLAND begin their Women's European Championship campaign on Wednesday evening as the hosts kick off their bid to lift the trophy.

Just 12 months on from the men's team missing out on glory after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy at Wembley, the Lionesses will be hoping they can go one step further.

England won the Arnold Clark Cup in preparation for the Euros Credit: Getty
How the supercomputer has predicted the Women's Euros from the quarter-finals

England Women have never won the Euros before, finishing runners-up in 1984 and 2009.

They head into the tournament as one of the favourites along with the likes of Spain, France, Sweden and Holland.

According to betting app SBK's supercomputer, Sarina Wiegman's team will progress through their group which consists of Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland.

Then in the quarter-finals they will face rivals Germany.

And - much like the men's team last year - England are predicted to come through it with a victory against the country who have won six of the last seven tournaments.

In the semis the supercomputer then says that England will take on Holland.

And the hosts are tipped to book their place in the final with a victory over the holders.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the draw, the supercomputer says that pre-tournament favourites Spain will move through their group and into the last eight.

They will then beat Norway and France to secure their spot at Wembley.

The in the final, the supercomputer has predicted more heartbreak for England.

According to the algorithm, Spain will lift the trophy at the expense of the Lionesses as England fans face the prospect of two Euro heartbreaks within a year of each other.

It would be the Spaniard's first Women's Euros trophy, with their previous best finish coming in 1997 when they managed third after being eliminated in the semi-finals by Italy.

Sports
