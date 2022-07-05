ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Index: Mass. employers teetering on edge of pessimism

By Michael P. Norton-State House News Service
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CALbT_0gVN8lb500

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Recession and inflation concerns conspired in June to leave Massachusetts employers on the verge of switching to a pessimistic posture.

Associated Industries of Massachusetts reported Tuesday morning that its business confidence index fell to its lowest level since December 2020, fueled by impacts associated with the rising costs of goods and concerns that the economy is heading toward a recession, or already in one.

The index fell 3.9 points to 50.8, just above the 50-point mark which represents the divide between an overall optimistic, or pessimistic view. Three of the seven constituent indicators in the index are already below 50 points.

The U.S. index took the biggest monthly tumble, falling 9.1 points for the month and more than 20.3 points in the past 12 months. The Massachusetts Index, which represents an assessment of business conditions in the state, shed 6.6 points to 47.2, and is down 16.4 over the year. Looking ahead to projections for the economy in six months, the business trade group’s companies logged a reading of 48.1, down 4.6 points, in AIM’s monthly member survey.

While the Massachusetts unemployment rate in May was below 4 percent, it masked a pesky economic problem: finding skilled workers to fill open jobs. The labor market, however, is among a menu of concerns cited by employers.

AIM officials noted 76 percent of CEOs globally tell The Conference Board they expect a recession by the end of 2023 or believe it’s already here, with an economy that “appears to be growing, but employers face growing struggles with soaring fuel prices, supply chain disruptions and financial market volatility.”

“Central banks around the world are raising interest rates with new urgency, hoping to cool inflation by slowing growth of aggregate demand and achieving a closer balance with supply,” said AIM Board of Economic Advisors chair Sara Johnson. “Capital markets remain open, but financing costs are rising for businesses, consumers, home buyers, and governments. The year ahead will bring a more difficult environment for builders and capital good producers.”

AIM President John Regan cited polling that showed Massachusetts residents “remain most concerned about the economy and jobs, inflation, housing costs and taxes.”

“The citizens of Massachusetts clearly understand that economic growth and jobs form the basis of their ability to establish a stable life and raise a family,” Regan said. “The emphasis on jobs is especially notable at a time of an acute labor shortage that has allowed workers participating in the ‘Great Resignation’ to pretty much have their pick of new positions.”

In upcoming developments with local economic impacts, the Massachusetts Legislature this month is expected to pass a more than $50 billion budget that will push up state spending, while also advancing a tax relief package, and major economic development and infrastructure spending bills.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Relief rebate would flow to 2 million Massachusetts residents

BOSTON (State House News Service) – House Democrats estimate their new tax rebate plan would help more than 2 million Massachusetts residents, and the half billion-dollar program might only represent an opening salvo of tax relief proposals. The program legislative leaders placed on the table Thursday would offer one-time,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

MassDPH changing COVID-19 data reporting

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is making changes to how they will be reporting COVID-19 data. DPH had been reporting 7 days a week last year and then reduced to 5. As the COVID-19 cases continue to trend lower, they will now begin publishing the COVID-19 Interactive Data Dashboard once a week, on Thursdays, beginning the week of July 11, 2022.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

One-time rebates planned for Massachusetts economic relief

BOSTON (State House News Service) – With inflation pinching family budgets and the state sitting on historic surpluses, many Massachusetts taxpayers would qualify for one-time economic relief rebates from state government under a $500 million plan top Democrats unveiled Thursday. Legislative leaders announced they will move to create a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
WWLP

Massachusetts’ Megabucks Doubler reaches 2nd highest jackpot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The estimated Megabucks Doubler jackpot for Saturday is $13.2 million. Since the launch of the game in April 2009, it is the second-largest jackpot. The estimated cash value of the Megabucks Doubler reward is $10.05 million. The greatest Megabucks Doubler jackpot ever won was $13.82...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Infrastructure#Aim#The Conference Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Housing
WWLP

Bill would let Ohioans sue over unintended pregnancies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohioans who get someone pregnant unintentionally may have to reach deep into their pockets — and stand before a judge — if new legislation succeeds. Weeks after Ohio’s six-week abortion ban took effect, state Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Columbus) introduced a bill Thursday to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WWLP

Gun applicants in New York will have to list social media accounts

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As missed warning signs pile up in investigations of mass killings, New York state is rolling out a novel strategy to screen applicants for gun permits. People seeking to carry concealed handguns will be required to hand over lists of their social media accounts for a review of their “character and conduct.”
POLITICS
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy