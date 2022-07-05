ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

What measures will be on the November ballot in Arizona?

By KAWC
kawc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX -- Arizona voters will face at least eight -- and likely as many as 11 -- proposals they get to approve or quash in November. And their fate could determine not only the laws on the operation of state government but even the influence that voters have in crafting new...

www.kawc.org

Comments / 4

B C
4d ago

Anything that expands the role of governments must be defeated. Anything that makes it easier to cheat when voting needs to be defeated. Anything that improved voter ID needs to be approved and anything that eliminates CRT, sexual indoctrination in schools needs to be approved.

Reply(1)
11
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Republican Gubernatorial Primary Race Reveals Divide Between Moderates and Conservatives as Ducey Endorses Robson

The race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination has intensified over the recent days, as key candidates and political players make their moves to influence the outcome of the upcoming primary election. Former Congressman Matt Salmon’s exit and subsequent endorsement of Karrin Taylor Robson was followed by Gov. Doug Ducey, who offered the Phoenix-area businesswoman a full-throated statement of support of his own.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona abortion measure falls short of signatures to get on ballot

Arizonans will not get a chance to constitutionally protect abortion rights, at least not this year. Shasta McManus, treasurer of Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom, told Capitol Media Services her organization will not be turning in the petitions for a ballot measure it has been gathering since May. She said they were able to get only about 176,000 ahead of Thursday's deadline.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Sentencing delayed in Arizona election ballot harvesting case

Sentencing has been delayed for two southern Arizona women accused of illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. Authorities say Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting" in the border community of San Luis. Democratic and Republican parties both collected ballots this way before...
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

AZ Ballot Initiative Targets Medical Debt

PHOENIX -- Arizonans are likely to get a chance to decide in November whether to provide new protections for themselves against medical and other debt. Backers of an initiative to make changes in bankruptcy and other laws turned in about 472,000 signatures Thursday to put a series of changes in state law on the November ballot. Only 237,645 of these need to be found valid by state and county election officials to qualify. The measure, if approved, would increase the amount of equity someone could have in a home to keep it from being seized in bankruptcy to $400,000, up from $250,000. And it would mandate annual cost-of-living increases in that figure rather than having to wait for state lawmakers to marshal the votes for future changes.
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Governor Signs Expansion of School Vouchers

PHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey penned his signature Thursday to creating the most comprehensive system of private and parochial school vouchers in the nation, paving the way for a petition drive to have voters kill it -- again. "Our kids will no longer be locked in under-performing schools,'' Ducey said...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Digging into Arizona's historic water legislation

PHOENIX — In response to the deterioration of the Colorado River, Senate Bill 1740 was signed with the goal of securing Arizona's water future. The bill was signed on Wednesday with bipartisan support. Included in the more than $1 billion price tag is funding for three main things: $200...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Supporters of Arizona voting rights ballot measure submit signatures to Secretary of State

Supporters of Arizona voting rights initiative submits signatures to Sec. of State. Supporters of a proposed ballot initiative that aims to expand voter registration, protect mail-in voting, early voting, and ballot privacy, among other things, have submitted signatures to the Secretary of State's office in hopes of placing the measure on the November ballot. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Arizona governor to provide $1.2 billion for water funds

PHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Wednesday to provide $1.2 billion to fund grandiose projects to find new water for Arizona and smaller ones to conserve what the state already has. The governor is particularly excited about the idea of the state being involved in construction of a plant...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey mum on endorsing his successor

PHOENIX – With less than a month to go until Arizona’s primary election, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey remains mum on his preferred successor. “I’ve said that I reserve the right to endorse someone in this primary, so more to follow on that. I’m watching the race,” the Republican told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

California bans state-funded travel to Arizona over 'discriminatory' legislation

California is restricting state-funded travel to Arizona after Gov. Doug Ducey signed what he called “common sense” legislation. But in a news release California Attorney General Rob Bonta called it discriminatory, “Make no mistake: There is a coordinated, ongoing attack on transgender rights happening right now all across the country. Blanket legislation targeting transgender children is a ‘solution’ in search of a problem. It is detached from reality and directly undermines the well-being of our LGBTQ+ community.”
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signs bill that bans close recording of law enforcement

PHOENIX - On July 6, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed into law a bill that makes it illegal to record law enforcement within 8 feet (about 2.4 meters). Under the new law, it is a misdemeanor if someone keeps recording, after getting a verbal warning to stop. There are, however, some exceptions to the law, including if the person recording is the one being questioned by police.
ARIZONA STATE

