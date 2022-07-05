What measures will be on the November ballot in Arizona?

PHOENIX -- Arizonans are likely to get a chance to decide in November whether to provide new protections for themselves against medical and other debt. Backers of an initiative to make changes in bankruptcy and other laws turned in about 472,000 signatures Thursday to put a series of changes in state law on the November ballot. Only 237,645 of these need to be found valid by state and county election officials to qualify. The measure, if approved, would increase the amount of equity someone could have in a home to keep it from being seized in bankruptcy to $400,000, up from $250,000. And it would mandate annual cost-of-living increases in that figure rather than having to wait for state lawmakers to marshal the votes for future changes.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO