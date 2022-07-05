ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Toddler dies after fall from 29th floor in New York City

By Steve Kuzj, AJ Jondonero
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A young boy died after falling from a window on the 29th floor of a building in Manhattan Saturday morning, police said. On Sunday morning, police said there does not appear to be any criminality involved.

The 3-year-old child fell from the building along Third Avenue near East 123rd Street and landed on the fifth-floor scaffolding at around 11 a.m., officials said. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital. He died afterward, according to the NYPD.

The police investigation is ongoing. They’re looking into what parents, or caregivers, were doing at the time that the boy fell.

Neighbors described their shock to NEWS10’s sister station in New York City on Saturday night. “They said that a child fell from the 29th floor,” said Thelma Rollins. “I started crying.”

Another neighbor said she heard screaming from above before the boy’s fall. It sounded like fighting, she added. “Then all of a sudden, you hear a thump,” she continued. “Like a boom!”

