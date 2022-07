Vermont Business Magazine More Vermonters will be exempt from paying state taxes on their Social Security benefits, thanks to new legislation signed by Gov. Phil Scott. The law, backed by AARP Vermont, will raise the Social Security tax income exemption threshold from $45,000 to $50,000 for single filers and from $60,000 to $65,000 for joint filers, meaning more residents will be able to receive their benefits without paying state taxes.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO