New street lights coming

BEEVILLE, Texas — Beeville Police Department have identified the man who died in a shooting at a Beeville motel, as well as the officer who reportedly pulled the trigger. Just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the OYO Hotel in Beeville for reports of a man by the name of Jerry Lee Esparza banging on hotel room doors. When Lt. Kenneth Jefferson, who was the first officer on scene, confronted Esparza, Esparza proceeded to pull out a knife and moved toward the officer "in a threatening manner," according to Beeville Police Department.

BEEVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO