Yorktown, TX

New street lights coming

dewittcountytoday.com
 3 days ago

Four-way stop signs have recently been put up at the intersection of Highway 72 and Riedel in Yorktown as the stop light is being worked on. "TxDot purchased approximately 30 feet of right of way from the...

www.dewittcountytoday.com

Pleasanton Express

Railroad accident leaves two deceased, three injured

Deputies responded the morning of July 1 to an accident involving a Union Pacific train and a car. After an initial investigation, it was discovered that the car was carrying five passengers, two of which were deceased at the scene. The southbound train collided with the vehicle at the crossing...
PLEASANTON, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Four dead, one injured in fatal I-10 crash

Interstate 10 eastbound in Gonzales County was shutdown for more than 11 hours after a fatal crash was reported, Wednesday, July 6. The accident occurred at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday near the city Waelder, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Rueben San Miguel and involved three truck-tractors with semi-trailers and three passenger vehicles.
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

City of Seguin celebrating this year’s top parade winners

(Seguin) — In case you missed it, the top entries in this year’s Biggest Small Town Fourth of July Parade in Texas have been announced. The award winners of the city of Seguin’s 2022 Fourth of July Parade are as follows:. The prize for Best Overall Winner...
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Former state leader plus owner of Seguin Radio KWED being remembered

(Seguin) — The former owner of Seguin Radio KWED who also served as a local businessman and Texas State Representative has died. Friends and family are remembering the life of Bennie Bock. After recently falling ill, Bock died Wednesday, June 29 at his home in New Braunfels. On top of serving constituents in Austin, Bock, for years, was well-known locally as the owner of Ford Motor Company on West Court Street.
SEGUIN, TX
Pleasanton Express

South Bexar County accident claims lives of two Pleasanton residents

An early morning accident on Sunday, June 26, claimed the lives of Leonella Gaitan and Raymond Solis, both of Pleasanton. The accident occurred on the 2800 block of South Loop 1604 West. The other passengers in the vehicle, Steven Garcia (Leonella’s husband) and Teresa Solis (Raymond’s wife) were hospitalized and...
KSAT 12

2 teens charged after truck with 15 migrants leads chase through Atascosa County, sheriff says

Two teens with a truckload of migrants were arrested for human smuggling following a chase in Atascosa County on Monday morning, according to the sheriff. Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said the driver of a stolen black Ford F 250 pickup truck was leading LaSalle County deputies and Border Patrol agents on a pursuit on Texas Highway 97 at around 7 a.m.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Man dead after being shot by officer in Beeville, officials say

BEEVILLE, Texas — Beeville Police Department have identified the man who died in a shooting at a Beeville motel, as well as the officer who reportedly pulled the trigger. Just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the OYO Hotel in Beeville for reports of a man by the name of Jerry Lee Esparza banging on hotel room doors. When Lt. Kenneth Jefferson, who was the first officer on scene, confronted Esparza, Esparza proceeded to pull out a knife and moved toward the officer "in a threatening manner," according to Beeville Police Department.
BEEVILLE, TX
KDAF

South Texas resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who knew the month of July could be so lucky? A resident of South Texas would definitely vouch for that claim. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Victoria claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million from the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game. That ticket was purchased at Walden’s Mini Mart on Moody Street in Victoria.
TEXAS STATE

