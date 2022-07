Kurzgesagt, German for "in a nutshell," is a Munich-based YouTube channel and design studio which is known for its wonderful animated videos that deliver advanced scientific concepts through the perspective of optimistic nihilism. In its latest video titled “The Last Human – A Glimpse Into the Far Future", you can see how they approach an existential quandary. The video begins with a complicated question: "When will the last human be born and how many people will there ever be?"

