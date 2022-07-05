Read Why This Analyst Sees Sharp Upside In SAP
Berenberg analyst Nay Soe Naing initiated coverage on SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) with a Buy rating and a €110 price target, implying a 29% upside....www.benzinga.com
Berenberg analyst Nay Soe Naing initiated coverage on SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) with a Buy rating and a €110 price target, implying a 29% upside....www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0