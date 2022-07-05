ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read Why This Analyst Sees Sharp Upside In SAP

By Anusuya Lahiri
 4 days ago
Berenberg analyst Nay Soe Naing initiated coverage on SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) with a Buy rating and a €110 price target, implying a 29% upside....

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sap Se#Software#Gross Margin#Price Action
