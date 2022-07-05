Baby burned at fireworks in Chillicothe

No arrests have been announced yet regarding an armed robbery at Streator Community Credit Union. Just before 5 o'clock Thursday afternoon, a message was sent out by the Streator Police Department and Illinois State Police announcing a robbery at the credit union on North Park Street. A gun was allegedly displayed and the suspect's vehicle, possibly a White Ford Explorer was last seen in the area of Elm and Sherman Streets. It's thought to have passenger side rear end damage.

STREATOR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO