Baby burned at fireworks in Chillicothe

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington police responded to a report of a smoke bomb being set off in the Walmart Supercenter on Freedom Parkway Thursday Morning. A Washington Police Sergeant confirmed that the incident involved juveniles and that no other information is available at this time. This story will...
CHILLICOTHE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A 10-month old child suffered a burn to the arm from fireworks at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe on Fourth of July night, according to the community’s fire chief. Fire Chief Marvin Roderick said an ember from the fireworks display floated onto the...
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – A Central Illinois man faces a host of charges stemming from him allegedly driving his car through a fence at the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington. Stephon Carter, 33, is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Criminal Trespass of a Restricted Area, and Criminal...
PEORIA, Ill. – Captain Chris Watkins has officially taken over as interim Peoria County Sheriff, given that Brian Asbell’s resignation from the job took effect Friday morning. Watkins has 18 years of experience with the department, serving in virtually every area of sheriffs department operations, but tells 25...
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A delay in sentencing for a former Twin Cities piano teacher turned child sex predator. Aaron Parlier, 41, was scheduled for post-trial motions and possible sentencing Friday afternoon, however that did not happen. Parlier, was found guilty in April for his crimes against a second...
CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - Chillicothe Police said a 10-month old child was burned by fireworks Fourth of July night. It reportedly happened at Three Sisters Park. There were no details Monday night about how seriously the child was burned. Chillicothe firefighters were not immediately available to provide more information.
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has identified a man who was killed in a car crash following a police chase last month. Coroner Kathleen Yoder identified the deceased as 22-year-old Jordan Cason. She determined that Cason died from blunt force injuries caused by his SUV striking a power pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
KNOX CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident Monday that injured three people, according to a press release. Officials say police responded to the intersection of Illinois Route 97 and US 150 at 10:45 a.m. Officers on scene found the drivers of the two vehicles...
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A LaSalle County man has been charged with a felony for filing a false police report Thursday. According to a LaSalle County press release, the Lasalle and Marshall County Sheriff’s offices arrested 24-year-old Brandon Lee Johnson for filing a false police report and other traffic-related charges.
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced Wednesday that they have arrested a Chicago man for allegedly stealing a vehicle and then driving it onto a landing strip at Bloomington’s airport. Police allege that Stephon Carter, 33, drove a stolen Black Audi A6 through a fence...
No arrests have been announced yet regarding an armed robbery at Streator Community Credit Union. Just before 5 o'clock Thursday afternoon, a message was sent out by the Streator Police Department and Illinois State Police announcing a robbery at the credit union on North Park Street. A gun was allegedly displayed and the suspect's vehicle, possibly a White Ford Explorer was last seen in the area of Elm and Sherman Streets. It's thought to have passenger side rear end damage.
PEORIA, Ill. – A former candidate for Peoria City Council has been arrested on a charge of domestic violence. 25 News reports it happened Thursday afternoon at Twin Towers Plaza downtown. Aaron Chess, 24, allegedly assaulted a woman in an apartment there. Peoria Police say officers discovered cuts and...
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County teenager reportedly suffered the worst injuries in a crash in Knox County Monday morning. Illinois State Police say a car driven by Brittney Thomas, 29, of Galesburg was northbound near the intersection of Illinois 97 and U.S. 150 in Knox County around 10:45 a.m., failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, and struck a car driven by a 36-year-old woman from Elmwood head on.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The public got a first look this week at an organization working to curb violence in Peoria. It’s called Safety Net, or S-Net. The group, organized by Peoria’s Mayor Rita Ali, let the public in for the first time to its Friday discussion.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Coroner’s Office says the man who died Monday morning likely died instantly. The autopsy on Quinton Maurice Scott, Jr., of Northeast Adams Street, shows he suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and likely died instantly.,. Scott was dropped off...
CREVE COEUR, Ill. – A scam similar to others is now starting to hit Creve Coeur. Creve Coeur Police say they’ve received a number of complaints about people claiming to be employees of “the Illinois Water Department,” going door to door claiming they need to get in to change the water meter.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A new federal filing charges sidelined Reditus Laboratories CEO Aaron Rossi with six counts of mail fraud. The new charges, filed as a Superseding Indictment June 6 in the US District Court for the Central District of Illinois, lay out an alleged scheme Rossi carried out from 2014 through 2018 to defraud the company he worked for, Central Illinois Orthopedic Surgery in Bloomington, and others of more than $1 million.
Failing to show up for a court date has bought a Princeton man some trouble. On Tuesday night, Bureau County Sheriff's deputies picked up 36-year-old Aaron Hubbard at the Princeton Bible Church for failing to answer to charges running from Violating an Order of Protection, to DUI, to Failing to Reduce Speed.
CREVE COEUR, Ill. – We’re learning more about an accident Wednesday morning about an accident in Creve Coeur involving an Illinois State Police squad car. State troopers are now telling 25 News the accident at Freedom Gas in Creve Coeur just before 7:00 a.m. happened as a trooper was responding to a call, lights and sirens activated.
