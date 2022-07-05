ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, GA

HCSD’s summer feeding program to resume July 11

By Jolyn Hannah
 4 days ago

HAMILTON, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Harris County School District has extended its Seamless Summer Feeding Program. The program will resume on Monday, July 11, 2022, after pausing for the past week.

“Though the program will be suspended during the week of July 4 th , the Summer Feeding Program will resume on Monday, July 11, and will operate through Thursday, July 21,” said Shelia Baker, assistant superintendent of support services.

With the program, which is managed through the School Nutrition Program, meals are available at no cost to those eligible. According to officials, any child aged 18 and younger is eligible.

Meals are distributed at Park Elementary, located at 3185 US-27 in Hamilton.

Weekly meal pickup is Monday, July 11, and Monday, July 18. Daily meal pickup is Monday through Thursday between 10:00 a.m. and Noon.

Officials said applications for the free and reduced lunch program for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year are now available. Applications for the program must be turned in by Aug 26, 2022.

“Because the free meal program is ending, we want to remind and encourage all parents to complete the free and reduced meal application form for their school-aged children,” Baker shared. “We encourage anyone who qualifies to complete the form. And we encourage anyone who knows of a family who will qualify to encourage them to complete and submit the form.”

Applications can be found online on the HCSD website under the “School Nutrition” tab.

Paper forms are available at HCSD School Nutrition Office, located at 132 Barnes Mill Road in Hamilton.

Paper forms can also be found at the following locations and times:

  • Park Elementary during the summer feeding July 11-21,
  • Harris County Back to School Rush, Saturday, July 30,
  • Each school’s Sneak-A-Peek, August 3 rd and 4 th

Officials said forms will be sent home on the first day of school with all students.

