ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Power outage expected for parts of Terre Haute Tuesday

By Brandyn Benter
985theriver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Duke Energy is reporting that customers in Terre Haute along Wabash Avenue could experience...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
985theriver.com

Officials attempt to preserve wildlife in West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multi-million dollar investments are coming to West Terre Haute and the nearby wetlands. Duke Energy will remove seven transmission towers in the Wabashiki and strip down inactive electrical lines. The remaining towers will have the tops cut off by a helicopter and three...
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

The Vigo County Fair makes its return

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local fair is making its way to the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds this weekend. The Vigo County Fair had its kick off Thursday evening to thank the community members, sponsors, and promoters. The fair will be welcoming back the 4-Her’s and their families, Drew Exposition Carnival, and other events including a concert, with country stars Josh Turner and Joe Nichols on July 17.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

‘The sky is the limit’: Big plans for 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Over the last three years, 12 Points Revitalization has worked to beautify and revitalize the 12 Points area. The group’s mission originally started as a movement to remove trash, graffiti and clean the sidewalks in the area. But what started out a modest effort has turned into a full economic development project.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Unique flower market comes to West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Jolly Pine Trees will be hosting a ‘you cut your own’ flower and vendor market event. There will be 15 vendors and various different flowers to cut from. Bouquets start out at $5. Owner of Jolly Pine Trees Sarah James said...
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Industry
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Terre Haute, IN
Industry
Terre Haute, IN
Government
Terre Haute, IN
Business
985theriver.com

Vincennes looks to revitalize local park

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For nearly two decades, Lester Square Skate Park has welcomed kids from all over the area. It’s located near 10th and Church Streets. Jesse Cummings was a teenager when he went around Vincennes, Indiana petitioning to get a skate park started. Once the project was completed, it provided the area with something different.
VINCENNES, IN
985theriver.com

Crash in Shelburn sends one to hospital

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital with what law enforcement described as non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Sullivan County. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, the crash occurred at approximately 6:34 a.m. at US 41 and SR 48 near Shelburn. Cottom...
SHELBURN, IN
985theriver.com

Nearly 2000 residents will save money on energy bills. Here’s how

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Nearly 2000 residents on Brazil’s westside will save money on their energy bills. It’s thanks to some slight home improvements. The effort is through Duke Energy’s Neighborhood Energy Saver Program. Annually, recipients in this program will save around $130. With soaring...
BRAZIL, IN
985theriver.com

Christensen Farms: No one hurt after barn fire

UPDATE: Officials with Christensen Farms said no one was hurt in the fire at their location outside of Kansas, IL.. Communications Director Amber Portner stated they are presuming the fire was started after one of their buildings was hit by lightning. They are waiting for investigators to announce the official cause.
KANSAS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Burger
985theriver.com

Conservationists celebrate expiration of mine contract

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A decade-long fight against the construction of a coal mine recently ended in victory for those opposed to the mine’s construction. Sunrise Coal had been planning to build the Bulldog Coal Mine, which would’ve been Illinois’ last new coal mine, near Homer and Sidell. Community members formed Stand Up To Coal, a 100% grassroots and volunteer organization, to oppose this. They said the mine would have caused significant environmental harm to the area and negatively impacted nearby communities, including contamination of groundwater, airborne coal dust pollution and the poisoning of nearby streams, such as the Salt Fork of the Vermilion River through its Olive Branch tributary, by mine discharge.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
985theriver.com

New paramedicine program aims to help pregnant women & infants

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local hospital will now provide a new service to help mothers and babies throughout the community. Good Samaritan Hospital’s new Paramedic Program will provide at-home wellness checks to women during pregnancy, and postpartum, as well as infant development. The Maternal and Child Health...
VINCENNES, IN
985theriver.com

Sullivan woman charged after stabbing involving broken bottle

Sullivan County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan woman has been charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after an incident that police say involved a broken bottle used as a weapon. Indiana State Police said the investigation began on Tuesday, July 5 when the Sullivan County Dispatch reported...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Vincennes man charged with attempted murder

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man is facing a charge of attempted murder after police say he shot at another person. According to Vincennes Police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Wilbur Street at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Police report finding shell casings...
VINCENNES, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
985theriver.com

Charleston man arrested on aggravated battery charges

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police Department arrested Dalton Marcum on aggravated battery charges at a Hucks in Charleston. The Charleston Police Department investigation revealed that Marcum got into an argument over missing items. He then threw an unknown object at a person, hitting her in the back as she tried to get in her vehicle.
CHARLESTON, IL
985theriver.com

School board president arrested for public indecency

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The president of the Unity School Board in Tolono has been charged with a public indecency misdemeanor after he was arrested on Tuesday. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz said that 70-year-old Frederick Koss of Pesotum was in his car at Hessel Park when a trained sexual assault nurse allegedly saw him touching himself while looking at the splash pad. She got out of her car, approached him in his car to confront him and took photos of him. She also recorded his license plate and contacted police.
TOLONO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy