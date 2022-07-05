ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Need help with food purchases, or groceries in Baton Rouge? Check out these resources

By Paula Jones
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gM7J_0gVN4hdf00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Despite America’s prevalence of restaurants and grocery stores, a number of people are still struggling to find reliable access to affordable and nutritious food.

One source states that 40 million people in the U.S. suffer from food insecurity.

Hunger is also a problem locally.

According to Feeding Louisiana , “at the height of the pandemic, the number of food insecure Louisianans totaled 930,000. Roughly 1 in 5 of our fellow Louisianans experiences food insecurity, including a quarter of all children and a quarter of all seniors statewide.”

So, what resources can a person in Louisiana’s capital area make use of if they don’t have the means to purchase groceries and they don’t qualify for the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) ?

Several avenues that may provide immediate assistance are listed below:

* Free Food Distribution Sites in Baton Rouge *

Hosting Organization: The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

Address: 10600 S Choctaw Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Click here for a list of food distributions sites, locations, and dates, all of which are helmed by the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

*St. Vincent de Paul’s free dining room *

Hosting Organization : St. Vincent de Paul Place

Address : 220 St. Vincent de Paul Drive., Baton Rouge, LA 70802

St. Vincent de Paul Place’s dining room serves a hot, nutritious meal every day of the year, as well as a brown bag supper. Click here for more information.

* Free Food distributed upon request by The United Way *

Hosting Organization : Capital Area United Way

Address : 700 Laurel Street Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Click here for more on how to view upcoming food distribution dates and how to request a distribution of free food.

* The USDA’s Child and Adult Food Care Program *

Hosting Organization : U.S. Department of Agriculture/Louisiana Department of Education

Local Address : 1201 North Third Street Baton Rouge, LA 70802-5243

The Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) is a federal program that provides reimbursements for nutritious meals and snacks to eligible children and adults who are enrolled for care at participating child care centers, day care homes, and adult day care centers.

Click here for more information and email childnutritionprograms@la.gov with any questions about how to apply in behalf of your family.

Free gluten-free food by mail for people with Celiac or Gluten Intolerance

Hosting Organization : Mend Hunger

Address : 127 Audubon Dr. Suite C-323 Maumelle, Arkansas

Mend Hunger offers emergency food boxes of gluten-free food. Click here to request a box.

Is it possible to make too much money?

Click here for more information on how Louisiana’s senior citizens can receive free boxes of food.

Click here for a list of food banks in Louisiana.

Anyone who requires immediate assistance can also contact the USDA National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479) or 1-877-8-HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273). Information is available in English and Spanish.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Baton Rouge nonprofits seeking volunteers amid high prices

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge’s nonprofit organizations say they’re struggling to get volunteers back to pre-pandemic levels as the demand for services continues to increase. Habitat for Humanity heavily relies on helping hands to build these homes for families in need. Executive director Lynn Clark...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

School supplies, food boxes to be given away in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Donaldsonville will hold a back-to-school event on Friday, July 22. Get Back 2 School Healthy will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CareSouth in Donaldsonville. The event will include a school supply giveaway, free COVID-19 vaccinations, and more on a first-come, first-served basis. A parent or guardian must be present with the child.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WGNO

Southern University to shut off water Friday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University in Baton Rouge announced Thursday (July 7) that water across the campus will be temporarily shut off. The university says water will be unavailable beginning Friday, July 8 from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. Though officials did not detail a specific reason...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Food & Drinks
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB.com

Local thrift store closing after decades of business

As COVID cases trend upward, it continues to affect the hospitality industry but there’s a program trying to raise awareness and funds for workers. As COVID cases trend upward, it continues to affect the hospitality industry but there’s a program trying to raise awareness and funds for workers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two new Omicron subvariants discovered; experts warn of long COVID

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU researchers at the Health Precision Medicine Lab announced that they have discovered two new Omicron subvariants of COVID-19 Tuesday. “There were four cases, three of which one apparently new subvariant and another one to another one,” said Dr. Lucio Miele, MD, Ph.D., LSU Health Precision Medicine Lab. “We don’t know whether these actually originated locally or we detected them locally but they came from somewhere else.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Food Intolerance#Food Banks#Gluten Free Food#Food Drink#Louisianans#Choctaw#La 70815 Click#St Vincent De Paul Drive
brproud.com

BR milkshake bar to celebrate first year, giving out free treats

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Yard Milkshake Bar is celebrating its first year in Baton Rouge on Saturday, July 9. The first 25 customers who come at noon will receive a free cookie dough pop. Customers can enter a drawing for a basket full of goodies at the end of the event. Items on the milkshake bar’s menu include a birthday cake-themed treat and a Fourth of July-themed treat. Find the full menu here.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Help beautify Zion City with city-wide cleanup

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting volunteers to participate in the Zion City Clean-Up on Saturday, July 16. Hurst said that volunteers will meet up at Cadillac Street Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cleanup is a collaboration between Hurst and other local officials.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WAFB

More people turning to charities for help due to high inflation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This summer, more people seeking help are turning to St. Vincent De Paul. Michael Acaldo said the economy is to blame. “We’ve been here through the great depression, we’ve been here through recessions, but recently this is the worst inflation, at least I have seen, in 30 years. When you get up to 8 percent inflation rate, that impacts the ability of people to put food on the table to take care of necessities,” Acaldo said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

July 6 is National Fried Chicken Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The first full week of July began with fireworks as the nation celebrated Independence Day, and the arrival of the middle of the week brought a new celebration. Wednesday, July 6 has been set aside to honor a food so crispy, tender, and delightfully crunchy that it is consumed with […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

$1 million renovation to launch for Baton Rouge's Main Street Market

Main Street Market, downtown Baton Rouge's public marketplace located at 501 Main St. and home of the Red Stick Farmers Market every Saturday, will undergo a renovation in 2023. The Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance manages the marketplace and hosts the weekly farmers market, among other important initiatives,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

These 10 new and reopened Baton Rouge restaurants are now open for business

As some Baton Rouge restaurants close, others open. Owners of popular, local spots like Fleur de Lis and Quarters have recently shut down their businesses, leaving some residents both heartbroken and hungry. But fear not; several new eateries this year have opened their doors to offer signature dishes like pecan-wood...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Best place for new bridge is near the existing one

There is a great deal of concern about the possible location for a new Mississippi River Bridge, which is intended to relieve traffic congestion on the existing Interstate 10 bridge. Locating the new bridge too far south of the existing I-10 bridge will not serve the traffic bound for Interstate...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Check out the six most expensive homes on the Baton Rouge market

While the overall residential market remains hot, the high-end market typically ebbs and flows to its own beat. And although real estate veteran Vicki Spurlock says there is steady activity in the high-end market, it’s not moving nearly as fast as its lesser-end counterpart. “In this market, I don’t...
BATON ROUGE, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Drive Fast? New Louisiana Law on I-10 Will Catch You

Traveling to Baton Rouge or New Orleans Soon? Lay Off the Gas Pedal. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill, SB 435 into law that takes effect on August 1st, 2022. This bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. Simply put this bill that will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
WGNO

WGNO

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy