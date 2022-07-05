Feed Evansville distributing food this Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army of Evansville says the need for food has tripled. Representatives say normally the shelves in their pantry are full, but now after each day they serve, the shelves look bare with only enough to serve a few people. They say the crowds have...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - What started as a pizza giveaway in an Owensboro park has grown into a successful non-profit. Beverly’s Hearty Slice began serving the pizza in Kendall Perkins Park back in 2020. Organizers say community sponsors and donations poured in. Now two years later, they serve pizza...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new shared kitchen is coming to Evansville’s southeast side. The founders of the Bedford Collab, Merrick Korach and DeAndre Wilson are working to provide a space for food entrepreneurs — or “foodpreneurs” as they call them — in the community.
Local Sources- This weekend is the last opportunity to purchase Hadi Half-Pot tickets. The jackpot has reached over $126,000 as of 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday and we except it grow significantly over the weekend. Hadi Half-Pot ticket sales are open daily at seven convenient locations throughout the Tri-State through Sunday, July 10 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. CT. For complete details and a live feed of the half-pot amount, visit hadihalfpot.com.
Huntingburg- A chance to win some cash for Christmas. The Huntingburg Merchants Association is hosting their first ever half pot. The drawing will take place the weekend before Christmas. Merchant members Andrea Tooley and Linda Gelhausen shared with WITZ’s Charlie Wayne Live at 7:05 on Friday morning some more details....
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville business is celebrating one year at its new location. Evansville Toys and Games opened its doors along Morgan Avenue last year following the fire at the Diamond Flea Market. The store was able to relocate following a kick-starter campaign the owner said wouldn’t have been possible without a great […]
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The town of Newburgh awoke this morning to find several trees on Indiana Road 662 on fire this morning. Center Point Energy immediately responded to the emergency. The company told the town they would need to cut more of the trees away from high transmission...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A gas leak forced the evacuation of one home on Evansville’s west side on July 8. Firefighters said a gas line was being replaced when it was hit. There were reports of gas “whooshing” out of the line. The family who lived there was evacuated while firefighters worked to plug it. […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A historic warehouse is up for sale near Bosse Field. The Crawford Door Sales building at 1701 N. Heidelbach is listed on F.C. Tucker’s Commercial website. It’s priced at $1,750,000. The property has a nearly 87,000 square foot building, and a smaller 1,200 square foot...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One hundred six candles are a lot to put on a cake, but one Evansville man celebrated in style with cake, ice cream, and a motorcycle parade. Thurman Carnal, a World War II veteran, celebrated his 106th birthday with family members, friends, and fellow residents at Solarbron Terrace. “I expected some […]
Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave announced her candidacy for Mayor of Evansville. The Republican is currently serving her third term as a county commissioner. There's been no updates from Mayor Lloyd Winnecke on his intentions to seek a fourth term ahead of the election in November of 2023. Stay with...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Riverboat tours will start making stops in Evansville starting with one this summer. Visit Evansville President Alexis Berggren shared the news during a visit to the 14 News studio for Midday with Mike. She says it will be American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage, which is a...
The beloved book character known for his red and white stripes has invaded the city of Evansville, Indiana, and the 'Where's Waldo?" search is on at over 25 local businesses. Keep reading to learn where you can search for him and how it could land you some fun prizes!. A...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) has 55 new investigation tools to fight crime. The police department placed 55 Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPRs) throughout the city. The purpose of the ALPRs is to capture images of vehicles that have been in the area of shots...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - What started as a simple popcorn fundraiser for an area baseball league has raised a lot of questions. It’s been two months since Evansville South Baseball ended its fundraiser, but the popcorn orders still aren’t here. The nonprofit youth league has teams for children...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A late-night crash after a brief police chase has some residents who were in the suspect’s path concerned about how close they were to danger. [PREVIOUS: Police looking for suspect after chase ends in crash]. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a car smashed through a telephone...
Bringing Diners Local History and a New Twist on Old Favorites. Windy Hollow Biscuit House held a soft opening Mother’s Day weekend in Wesleyan Park Plaza, and since opening, Evelyn “Rooster” Miller said there has been a steady flow of traffic at one of Owensboro’s newest establishments.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – COVID cases are on the rise again in parts of the Tri-State. New case numbers from the Green River District Health Department show a concerning trend. Weekly cases have jumped in Daviess County. In the Owensboro area, 44 new cases were reported on May 4. It’s been a steady climb since […]
Comments / 1