A Delmont man will be reevaluated to determine whether he is now able to help with his defense after years of delays in a 2019 attempted homicide case. Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Krieger said Tuesday he will order a competency reevaluation for Terrance Kurhansky, 82. Rebecca Trout, program director at social service organization Merakey, told Krieger she believes Kurhansky is ready for another evaluation after he was found incompetent to stand trial in March.

