5 South MS restaurants, including popular Gulfport buffet, cited for critical violations

By Mary Perez
 4 days ago
Five South Mississippi restaurants, including fast food kitchens, a caterer and a popular buffet, were given C grades by state health department inspectors in the last two weeks of June for critical violations.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated “A” if they pass the health department inspection, “B” if violations are corrected during the inspection, and “C” if the violations are critical.

From June 20-30, health inspectors gave 107 As and 16 Bs to restaurants and kitchens in South Mississippi.

The five that got C grades are:

Golden Corral at 12255 U.S. 49 in Gulfport had a scheduled inspection on June 27 and was cited for improper cold holding temperatures. Corrected during the inspection was time as public health control procedure records, a regulations that ensures food is used in a timely manner. Also corrected during the inspection were food contact surface cleaned and sanitized and adequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible.

The restaurant had a corrective follow-up inspection on June 30 and received a B when all violations were corrected.

Gulf Regional Livestock Cafe at 157 Rocky Creek Road in Lucedale had a scheduled inspection on June 29. The caterer was cited for not having food contact surface cleaned and sanitized. The company also had a toxic substance improperly identified, stored or used and also for not having the last inspection report posted. Both were repeat offenses.

This was the second C dating back to 2020.

Clark’s Subway, 11192 Lorraine Road, Gulfport, had a corrective follow-up inspection on June 24. The deli had no certified manager, a repeat offense, and didn’t have the last inspection report posted.

The restaurant also got a C when inspected May 31 for not having the report posted. These are the only two Cs dating back to 2007

Circle K at 7100 Mississippi 63 in Moss Point had a scheduled inspection on June 24 and was cited for not having a certified manager. The kitchen also got a C for that violation in November 2021.

It’s been a common violation over the last two years as restaurants report challenges hiring staff since the start of the pandemic.

Donimo’s Pizza at 17145 W. Wortham Road in Saucier had a scheduled inspection June 21 and also was cited for not having a certified manager. Corrected during the inspection was food contact surface cleaned and sanitized.

