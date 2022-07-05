NFL: Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy has “learned a lot” since Russell Wilson‘s arrival and thinks they are creating an “explosive team” going into next season. “Every detail matters with him. You learn a lot, just how hard he works and how focused he is when he’s on the field and on the board. You realize how locked in he his. I’ve learned a lot. He’s a great quarterback. I am excited to play with him,” Jeudy said, via Denver 7’s Troy Renck. “I mean it’s going to be very exciting. I feel like we are going to be a very explosive team. I feel like we’ve got all the pieces we needed, so we’ve just gotta put it together. And I am excited that is going to happen.”

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO