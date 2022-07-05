ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Committed: Micah Tease chooses Arkansas

By Taylor Jones
 4 days ago

What an eventful, yet perfect Independence Day for Arkansas Football’s 2023 recruiting class.

The afternoon began with the commitment of Paris Patterson , a three-star interior lineman from East St. Louis, Ill ., and ended with four-star athlete from Tulsa, Okla., Micah Tease , pledging to the Razorbacks.

Tease announced his commitment to Arkansas at his high school on Tuesday evening, choosing the Razorbacks over Texas A&M , Notre Dame , and USC .

Gabe Brooks of 247sports says that Tease has the tools to be a great addition to either the receiving corps, or in the defensive backfield.

(Tease) plays fast with impressive functional athleticism. Shows easy speed with smooth acceleration and a big-play top end. Run-by burst at receiver and make-up speed in coverage. Good ball skills regardless of alignment, but especially if projected to the secondary. Displays impressive concentration and ball-tracking skill with speed, hand-eye coordination, and dexterity to make vertical plays on either side of the ball.

Tease is the No. 4 rated recruit from the state of Oklahoma by 247sports composite rankings, and the No. 11 overall athlete for the 2023 cycle. The commitments of Patterson and Tease are the third and fourth commits for Arkansas since the calendar turned to July, joining three-star safety TJ Metcalf and athlete Dylan Hasz , twin brother of four-star tight end commit Luke Hasz .

Malachi Singleton named to 2022 Elite 11 class

