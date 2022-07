Financial expert Suze Orman likes to help people reach their personal goals. She says that having multiple savings accounts could work to people's benefit. Many of us have different financial goals we're working toward. You might be trying to save up for a home renovation, a new car, and a vacation all at the same time. And if you don't have at least three months' worth of living expenses available in your savings account, then you should also be saving to fill up your emergency fund.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO