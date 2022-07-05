ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Melissa Joan Hart Reveals She’s Worn The Same Mini Dress For July 4th For 21 Years: Photos

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UCQwf_0gVN3s8d00
Image Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Melissa Joan Hart revealed on July 4th how she’s kept her wardrobe consistent every year on Independence Day. The Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum posted photos of herself in a red sleeveless minidress with eagles on the front and back from the past two decades. Melissa explained to her followers that she’s worn that same outfit every year on the holiday (except from 2019) for the past 21 years.

Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa’s photos show that she’s rocked the dress for notable instances on July 4th such as when she hung out with Hilary Duff and Bryan Cranston one year. She also had it on in a photo of a then-pregnant Melissa with her husband Mark Wilkerson at the beach. The dress made another appearance in a more recent photo of Melissa with her three sons, Mason, 16, Braydon, 14, and Tucker, 9.

“The eagle dress has landed,” Melissa began her caption. “A little history about the dress that has decorated my always changing shape for 21 years now. Purchased in 2000 in Melbourne, Australia. I wore it on the #LateShowwith #JayLeno in 2021 after 9/11 when I only wore red, white and blue for the better part of a year. It became a July 4th staple in my Tahoe closet in about 2008 and I have since worn it every year minus 2019 when I spent Independence Day on the east coast.”

Melissa went on to mention the epic, years-old snapshot of her with fellow celebs Bryan and Hilary, calling it a “doctored up photo” that “never actually happened” in her memory. “Slide show included for reference. Happy July 4th to my fellow Americans. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” the actress added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rXHS6_0gVN3s8d00
Melissa Joan Hart (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock)

Melissa and her family have spent many years celebrating July 4th at their Lake Tahoe vacation home. They used to live in Westport, Connecticut until they moved to Lake Tahoe permanently in 2019. The following year, Melissa, her husband, and their three sons relocated to Nashville, Tennessee where they currently reside. Melissa continues to star in popular Christmas movies that air on Lifetime.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Rebel Wilson ‘Deeply In Love’ With Girlfriend Romana Agruma: She’s Her ‘Soul Partner’

Rebel Wilson, 42, has been soaking up the sun on a “romantic” summer getaway with her fashion-designer girlfriend, Ramona Agruma! Rebel — who revealed that she was in a relationship with Ramona on Instagram less than one month ago — has been sharing adorable photos on her Instagram, which have included shots from Iceland, Italy, France, and Turkey, where her most recent photos were taken. A source close to the Pitch Perfect actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Rebel and Ramona have been in Turkey for over a week now and they are loving every second of it.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Priyanka Chopra Takes Daughter Malti Marie, 5 Months, On A Hike After Nick Jonas Gives Health Update

Malti Marie seems to enjoy the outdoors just like her adventurous parents! Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on July 7th with a photo of herself with her five-month-old strapped to her chest in a baby carrier. The Quantico star appeared to be all smiles resting after a hike as she sat next her friend, who held her own son in her lap. “22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you @tam2cul #bestfriends #Godson #friendslikefamily,” Priyanka captioned the photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

‘One Tree Hill’ Stars Share Their Support For Bevin Prince After Her Husband’s Tragic Death

One Tree Hill star Bevin Prince, 39, is in mourning over the sudden death of her husband William Friend, 33, who was killed on Sunday, July 3, after his boat was struck by lightning off the coast of Wilmington, North Carolina. As condolences continue to pour in for Bevin, who was married to William since 2016, Bevin’s longtime friends and former co-stars Sophia Bush, 39, Hilarie Burton, 40, Danneel Ackles, 43, and Kate Voegele, 35, have taken to social media to share their support.
WILMINGTON, NC
HollywoodLife

Sadie Sink Stuns In Summer Floral Dress As She Walks Through NYC: Photos

Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink has left her jeans and tee combo in the Upside Down! The 20-year-old actress arrived in New York City for an appearance on the Today show on July 6 looking flirty and feminine in a red and beige midi dress from Miu Miu. The flowy dress had a floral design covering it and featured a white collar around her neckline. She accessorized with white pointed-toe heels and opted for a no-makeup look. She wore her signature orange hair in loose curls.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Connecticut State
HollywoodLife

Chris Rock & Lake Bell Have Been Dating For ‘A Couple Of Months’ & Are A ‘Great Match’

Those dinner and brunch dates weren’t just platonic — because Chris Rock and Lake Bell are officially dating, HollywoodLife has learned. “Chris and Lake have been seeing each other for a couple of months,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s really busy with his comedy tour and focusing on his upcoming comedy special, but he’s excited about Lake, so he’s making a big effort with her despite his hectic schedule. He’s doing his best to make it all work.”
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Alison Mosshart: 5 Things To Know About Damian Lewis’ New Girlfriend

Damian Lewis is moving forward after losing his beloved wife, Harry Potter star Helen McCrory, who passed away at the age of 52 in April 2021. At the time, the “Billions” star said in a statement, “I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.” Tha pair married in 2007 and shared two children: daughter Manon, born in 2006 and son Gulliver, born in 2007. Now it’s been confirmed Damian is on the dating scene again and has started up a new romance.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Melissa Joan Hart
Person
Mark Wilkerson
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Eddie Van Halen’s Son Wolf Engaged 21 Months After His Passing: See Photo Announcement

No better time to get engaged than the summer! Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang announced that he’s engaged on his social media on Wednesday, July 6. The “Don’t Back Down” rocker shared the exciting news with a selfie alongside his wife-to-be Andraia Allsop with her ring on full display. Naturally, he captioned the picture with “She said yes,” and a series of red heart emojis.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Shows Love To Devin Booker With Phoenix Suns Shirt Amid Reunion Speculation

Kendall Jenner gave a subtle show of support to Devin Booker, when she rocked a Phoenix Suns shirt while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 7. The 26-year-old reality star sported the white, vintage t-shirt, which featured drawings of some of the athletes who played for the team in the 90s, in the photos, which you can see here (via DailyMail). While Kendall’s shirt doesn’t have Devin on it, the 25-year-old basketball player is the shooting guard for the Arizona team.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#The Dress#Christmas Movies#Mini Dress#Mason#Lateshowwith
HollywoodLife

Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling Having A Blast Filming ‘Barbie’ Film: It’s Going to Be ‘Epic’

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have been having a ball on the new Barbie movie! The two actors have gotten fans excited for the upcoming film based on the doll, and a source close to the production has revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Margot, 32, and Ryan, 41, have had a ton of fun working together on Barbie. They revealed that working on such an exciting project has made working on it a breeze! “The days go by so fast because they’re working morning to night but they’re having so much fun while doing it,” the source said. “It’s going to be epic.”
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Stuns In Black Sequin Gown At Balenciaga Party In Paris: Photo

Kim Kardashian slayed the Paris Couture Fashion Week runway on July 6 for the Balenciaga show, and now she’s stealing the spotlight at the Balenciaga after party. The 41-year-old Kardashians star donned a floor-length gown covered in black sparkles that featured a mock neck and long sleeves. Kim’s long, blonde hair flowed gracefully down her back and shoulders. She accessorized with black sunglasses and a miniature black clutch.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

William Friend: 5 Things To Know About ‘One Tree Hill’ Star Bevin Prince’s Husband Who Died At 33

Actress Bevin Prince is mourning the loss of her husband William Friend after he was struck and killed by lightning on Sunday night, Jul. 3, 2022, per local news outlet WECT-TV. The One Tree Hill star’s husband was boating on a lake close to his home in Wilmington, North Carolina when he was struck, and pronounced dead in an ambulance after.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Cardi B & Offset Kiss On Stage At Wireless Festival As He Playfully Grabs Her Behind

Cardi B and Offset surprised fans with some serious PDA at the Wireless Festival in London on July 8! The 29-year-old “WAP” rapper was joined by her husband, 30, who sang his Migos hit “Bad and Boujee” as well as “Drip”. Afterward, the two leaned in for a passionate smooch, which involved Offset grabbing Cardi’s rear end. Cardi wore a skin-tight black mesh bodysuit for her Friday night performance that featured dozens of extra-large sequins and beading hanging from it. A glittery patch covered her chest. Offset, for his part, donned patterned skinny jeans and an orange sweater vest with nothing underneath.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lindsay Lohan Is Glowing In 1st Pic Since Wedding: See Makeup-Free Photo

Lindsay Lohan admits she’s having “fun in the sun” while in Bodrum, Turkey, just days after tying the knot with financier Bader Shammas. The 36-year-old actress made the admission when she shared a new gallery of photos from Turkey on her Instagram account on Thursday, July 7. And one picture in particular showed Lindsay bare-faced and looking beautiful! These, of course, are the first photos Lindsay has shared since announcing her marriage to Bader, 32, and she appears to be loving married life.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Stranger Things’ Star Natalia Dyer Wears Cut-Off Denim Shorts & Outkast T-Shirt In NYC

Natalia Dyer, 27, is living a very different life than her Stranger Things character, Nancy Wheeler. Unlike Nancy, who’s often seen fighting off monsters and exploring the Upside Down in the super popular Netflix series, Natalia is usually spending her free time walking around New York City and showing support for her favorite bands. And she did just that on Thursday, July 7, when she was pictured rocking a baggy Outkast t-shirt and cut-off denim shorts in the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
19K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy