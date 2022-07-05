ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black United Fund of Oregon

Cover picture for the articleIn 1983, leaders in North and Northeast Portland, Oregon noticed that many philanthropic organizations were providing minimal support to communities of color. To combat this inequality, the Black...

I live on earth
4d ago

What about us working middle class they are struggling to keep this country alive what about brakes and gas and inflation lowering

Reply(1)
10
Great News
4d ago

So are “THEY” going to donate? To anything? I bet not. It’s all about “THEM” Oh poor “US”

Reply(1)
12
Biden is a bitch
4d ago

black united fund of Oregon. wtf. I thought welfare was in all states.

Reply(1)
13
 

KXL

COVID-19 Surging In Oregon; Vaccinations For Youngest Children Lagging

PORTLAND, Ore. – COVID-19 is surging across Oregon. State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger says that means hospitals are filling up, “However, we are not to a point where we’re overwhelmed in hospitals…we have the capacity in the system to treat everyone.”. He also recommends that everyone...
PORTLAND, OR
ijpr.org

Rural Oregon counties are lining up against psilocybin launch

The next drug debate is coming to the ballot in a growing number of rural counties this November. On Tuesday, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to put a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the Nov. 8 ballot. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon’s gun laws explained

Late on a Friday afternoon in November 1999, the mood on the Oregon Senate floor was tense. After months of negotiation, legislators were almost ready to vote on a bill to require people buying guns at gun shows to undergo criminal background checks. Eighty percent of Oregon voters supported the...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon launches campaign against excessive alcohol use

The state of Oregon is launching a public health campaign that warns against the dangers of excessive alcohol use. The Oregon Health Authority says it’s a problem that costs the state billions of dollars a year, with impacts to the health care system, the criminal justice system, and first responders.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Oregon’s human composting law now in effect. Here’s what could come next

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An Oregon law allowing a body to be turned into compost after a person dies went into effect on July 1. Oregon became the third state to legalize the practice of natural organic reduction, also known as human composting, when Gov. Kate Brown signed House Bill 2574 in June 2021. The change not only adds a new after-death option in the state, it also presents a new business opportunity.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Rural Oregon cities receiving grant money to support communities

OREGON -- Over $6.5 million in grant money is going to five rural community projects across Oregon to help community development. The Community Development Block Grant program is intended to support the development of livable communities by expanding economic opportunities and providing housing for low-income people. Business Oregon says this round of funding includes a little over $6.5 million that will support five cities and counties. Business Oregon is a government agency that administers the allocation of the state of Oregon’s CDBG funds for non-metropolitan cities and counties.
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Oregonians Advised To Get Naloxone

Drug overdose deaths in Oregon more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, with the increase driven largely by misuse of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, an Oregon Health Authority (OHA) analysis has found. Preliminary data indicate that this trend has continued in 2022. Over the last 30 months, fentanyl has...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Exploravision Award Winners from Queen of Peace in Salem, Oregon

THIS YEAR MARKS THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE WORLD’S LARGEST K-THRU-12 SCIENCE COMPETITION! JOINING US FROM THE NATIONAL PRESS CLUB IS ‘MR. FASCINATE’ JUSTIN SHAIFER –HERE TO INTRODUCE SOME OF THE WINNERS OF THE TOSHIBA – N-S-T-A NATIONAL SCIENCE TEACHING ASSOCIATION EXPLORAVISION AWARDS. SHAIFER IS...
SALEM, OR
opb.org

Portland homicide clearance rates are falling as killings increase

As Portland homicide rates have soared in recent years, the Portland Police Bureau has struggled to keep up. The latest figures, released Thursday, show Portland officers are clearing fewer cases as the number of killings has skyrocketed. Clearing a homicide typically means arresting someone for the crime. Sometimes a homicide can be cleared “exceptionally,” meaning detectives believe they have enough evidence but are unable to make an arrest, for example, if the suspect has died or the witnesses are unwilling to cooperate with the prosecution.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon DHS looking for missing girl who may be in danger

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl who it believes is in danger. Kaylee Herndon was last seen in Milwaukie Tuesday, July 5. DHS believes she is in Spokane, Washington or the Portland-metro area.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon Health Authority unveils 'Rethink the Drink' campaign to curb excessive alcohol use

Oregon is facing a public health problem from excessive alcohol use, state health officials say, and they are hoping a new campaign can help curb excessive drinking. The Oregon Health Authority unveiled its "Rethink the Drink" campaign on Friday. The campaign is intended to "build healthier communities" by showing how many Oregonians might be drinking excessively without knowing it and highlighting the dangers that can come from it.
OREGON STATE

