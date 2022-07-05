No tax rebate for MO taxpayers; special session plans to instead pass income tax cut and ag tax credits

Missouri’s income tax rate could be lowered soon. Governor Parson has vetoed a proposed tax rebate for some taxpayers and plans to instead call a special session sometime this year to have lawmakers work on reducing the income tax rate to about 4.7 or 4.8-percent. Missouri House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith led the charge on the proposed tax rebate and says he agrees with the governor’s concerns that his proposed rebate would have left out some earners. Smith says Missouri has nearly two-billion-dollars of unbudgeted money.
(The Center Square) – Missouri received applications for approximately $1 million in tax credits to fund scholarships to select private elementary and secondary schools during the first two weeks of a new program, according to Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick. More than 800 families applied for the program's associated scholarships during the period.
Beginning in the November General Election, Missouri voters will be required to have a photo ID to cast a ballot. Governor Parson has signed a bill into law that requires a government-issued photo ID to vote. The bill also bans election ballot drop boxes, and certain donations to election authorities,...
The state’s additional gas tax went up to five cents a gallon July 1. When the state of Missouri passed a law to increase its gas tax, lawmakers also promised a refund to Missourians. When entrepreneur Tammi Hilton from St. Charles saw it was not a simple process, she created an app for consumers to claim that refund.
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s K-12 public schools will soon require its workers to complete seizure response training. Governor Parson has signed a healthcare bill into law that requires school nurses to have individualized health care plans to respond to these children. State Senator Doug Beck, a Democrat from St. Louis County, is the bill sponsor.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved a five-year plan earlier this week to invest billions into the state’s roads and bridges. The commission approved a plan to make $10 billion worth of federal and state revenue available from 2023 to 2027. Around $7.65...
This story has been updated. Following the approval of the state budget, a Missouri government website detailing how the state is spending COVID-19 relief funds now provides additional information about available funding and application deadlines for 25 grant programs. The funds come from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act,...
Missourians have been paying a 2.5-cent tax at the pump since October 1, 2021, but if you have been diligent about saving receipts, you can file for a refund. The worksheet to file for a rebate asks for dates, seller names, and the quantity of gallons purchased- all of which can be found on your saved receipts. It is not necessary to include the physical receipts in your claim, but the DOR requests filers to retain them for three years.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson recently signed a law that would allow nursery programs in Missouri correctional facilities. The new law, approved as Senate Bill 683, would allow the state to create nursery programs in prisons, which would give imprisoned mothers and chance to stay with their newborn child for up to 18 months post-delivery.
Last week, St. Luke’s Health System in the Kansas City area temporarily stopped providing emergency contraceptives out of concerns that it might put its doctors at risk of criminal prosecution. The decision was in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe versus Wade abortion ruling. Shortly after the ruling, Missouri became the first state in the nation to ban most abortions. Governor Parson says the Supreme Court’s decision has not changed access to birth control in Missouri.
Missouri lawmakers will be returning to Jefferson City in the near future with the goal of passing a permanent income tax cut. Gov. Mike Parson on Friday called for a special session to pass tax relief after he vetoed a bill authorizing a one-time, nonrefundable income tax credit. Parson said...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is tasked with protecting Mother Nature and right now it is facing staffing shortages like many other industries. “Right now we are actively seeking conservation agents,” said Dan Zarlanga, spokesperson for MDC. “We have a number of openings throughout the...
FORT SMITH, Ark. — High temperatures in the summer typically translate to higher utility bills. In Arkansas, LIHEAP, also known as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides people with funds to pay their electric bills in the summer. “It increases our business, we provide utility assistance for low...
