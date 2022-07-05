ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

No tax rebate for MO taxpayers; special session plans to instead pass income tax cut and ag tax credits

 4 days ago

Governor Parson announced he has vetoed a proposed 500-million-dollar rebate to Missouri’s 2021 taxpayers. He plans to instead call...

Comments / 23

Michael Golterman
3d ago

Shame on you governor!!! My opinion of you just changed Drastically!! Seniors and other people are out here struggling right now! Here doing nothing to help your citizens

Vickie Golden
3d ago

Hum really ok I get vetoing the tax rebate . But a tax cut not till January that not gonna help people in Missouri especially seniors now . Seriously other states are helping their residents now not next year. People I worry about most is seniors they r on a fixed income less than 900 a month . At least give them more snap benefits . I seen on here some people get less than 50 a month in snap seriously how can they afford food on 50 a month they can’t. But ok next year I guess it is .

Tina Cook
3d ago

He is a Disgrace to Missouri!!! Most of the other States are helping their people!!! What is our Governor doing?? Absolutely Nothing!!! People all over are Struggling to Survive!!! He should be Ashamed of himself!!!!! He needs to be removed from his position, period!!!

kzimksim.com

MO House Budget leader’s proposed tax rebate is vetoed; he’s ready to work with governor to instead lower tax rate

Missouri’s income tax rate could be lowered soon. Governor Parson has vetoed a proposed tax rebate for some taxpayers and plans to instead call a special session sometime this year to have lawmakers work on reducing the income tax rate to about 4.7 or 4.8-percent. Missouri House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith led the charge on the proposed tax rebate and says he agrees with the governor’s concerns that his proposed rebate would have left out some earners. Smith says Missouri has nearly two-billion-dollars of unbudgeted money.
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s K-12 Public Schools Will Soon Require its Workers to Complete Seizure Response Training

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s K-12 public schools will soon require its workers to complete seizure response training. Governor Parson has signed a healthcare bill into law that requires school nurses to have individualized health care plans to respond to these children. State Senator Doug Beck, a Democrat from St. Louis County, is the bill sponsor.
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri commission approves $10 billion plan for roads, bridges

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved a five-year plan earlier this week to invest billions into the state’s roads and bridges. The commission approved a plan to make $10 billion worth of federal and state revenue available from 2023 to 2027. Around $7.65...
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri ARPA website adds grant funding information, application dates

This story has been updated. Following the approval of the state budget, a Missouri government website detailing how the state is spending COVID-19 relief funds now provides additional information about available funding and application deadlines for 25 grant programs. The funds come from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act,...
howellcountynews.com

Here's how to get a refund for Missouri's gas tax increase

Missourians have been paying a 2.5-cent tax at the pump since October 1, 2021, but if you have been diligent about saving receipts, you can file for a refund. The worksheet to file for a rebate asks for dates, seller names, and the quantity of gallons purchased- all of which can be found on your saved receipts. It is not necessary to include the physical receipts in your claim, but the DOR requests filers to retain them for three years.
northwestmoinfo.com

MoDOT Chief Says a New Half-Decade Record Construction Plan is Close to Action

(MISSOURINET) – The panel that oversees Missouri’s roads and bridges has approved a program that will affect drivers for the next half-decade. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has given the green light to the ten-billion-dollar Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, also called “STIP” (rhymes with “tip”).
northwestmoinfo.com

Commission Approves New 5-Year Transportation Plan For Missouri

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission today approved the FY 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027. $10 billion of federal and state revenues will be available for all modes of transportation over...
KOLR10 News

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
FOX4 News Kansas City

New law could lead to Missouri prison nurseries

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson recently signed a law that would allow nursery programs in Missouri correctional facilities. The new law, approved as Senate Bill 683, would allow the state to create nursery programs in prisons, which would give imprisoned mothers and chance to stay with their newborn child for up to 18 months post-delivery.
kzimksim.com

Parson says Roe decision has not changed access to birth control in Missouri

Last week, St. Luke’s Health System in the Kansas City area temporarily stopped providing emergency contraceptives out of concerns that it might put its doctors at risk of criminal prosecution. The decision was in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe versus Wade abortion ruling. Shortly after the ruling, Missouri became the first state in the nation to ban most abortions. Governor Parson says the Supreme Court’s decision has not changed access to birth control in Missouri.
ksmu.org

Parson calls for special session to cut Missouri income tax

Missouri lawmakers will be returning to Jefferson City in the near future with the goal of passing a permanent income tax cut. Gov. Mike Parson on Friday called for a special session to pass tax relief after he vetoed a bill authorizing a one-time, nonrefundable income tax credit. Parson said...
KYTV

Missouri Department of Conservation hiring agents to protect and conserve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is tasked with protecting Mother Nature and right now it is facing staffing shortages like many other industries. “Right now we are actively seeking conservation agents,” said Dan Zarlanga, spokesperson for MDC. “We have a number of openings throughout the...
KHBS

Arkansas date to apply for energy bill assistance gets pushed back

FORT SMITH, Ark. — High temperatures in the summer typically translate to higher utility bills. In Arkansas, LIHEAP, also known as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides people with funds to pay their electric bills in the summer. “It increases our business, we provide utility assistance for low...
FORT SMITH, AR

