Construction worker killed in trench collapse in Stanly County

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A construction worker was killed Tuesday when a trench collapsed at a housing development site near Albemarle, according to Stanly County officials.

The incident happened on the site of a new residential subdivision near Hatley Farm Road and NC 73 Hwy, said Stanly County Emergency Services Director Michael Roark.

Emergency crews and the North Carolina Department of Labor were on site Tuesday afternoon to assist with the recovery and investigation efforts.

No one else was injured in the collapse, officials said.

It was unclear what led up to the incident.