ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie County, IA

Guthrie County Board of Supervisors hear presentation on ISICS and dispatch radio consoles

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hm1Ns_0gVN0zQL00

(Guthrie Co) The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation from Jon Mackres with Unplugged Wireless and Chad Gappa with Motorola Solutions regarding ISICS and the costs to add a dispatch radio console.

ISICS provides public safety agencies, first responders, schools and utility workers around the state with unprecedented connectivity.

Currently the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office is using all of the radios on ISICS, but one piece the sheriff does not have is a dispatch radio console.

The price of the consoles would be $440,000. If the county would include the optional microwave, that’s another $380,000 at a total of around $820,000 which includes installation, training and everything they would need.

The Supervisors noted that the timing is not the best to fund this project.

Chad Gappa told the Supervisors that they do have internal financing and payments can be spread out over several years. Meanwhile, the Supervisors will do some research before they make any final decisions.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Reminder: Adams County Fair begins today

(Adams Co.) The 2022 Adams County Fair kicks off today in Corning. Evy Ganfield, Adams County Youth and Outreach Coordinator, events begin at 9:00 a.m. with the Horse Show. Then, the 4-H Shooting Sports Exhibition is at 3:00 p.m. at the Corning Gun Club. The Queen Coronation and Little Mr....
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council Meeting Recap

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance adopting proposed amendments to the City of Atlantic Zoning Code at their meeting Wednesday evening. The amended language strikes the word “One” and changes it to ‘Two identification signs, per each street frontage, not to exceed...
ATLANTIC, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guthrie County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
County
Guthrie County, IA
Western Iowa Today

Airports In 5 Iowa Cities Splitting $27 Million In Federal Grants

(Washington, DC) — The U-S Department of Transportation has announced five Iowa airports are splitting 27 million dollars in grants to improve passenger terminals. The Eastern Iowa Airport is getting nearly 20-and-a-half million to EXPAND its passenger terminal. The Des Moines Airport is getting five million dollars toward the construction of a new passenger terminal. The Dubuque Regional Airport is getting one-point-three million dollars to help pay for improvements to its terminal. The Washington Municipal Airport is getting nearly 130 thousand dollars for work on its general aviation terminal, and the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport is getting 112-thousand-500 dollars to improve accessibility. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last year.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Absentee Ballot requests Now Available for Harlan School Bond Issue

(Harlan) The Shelby County Auditors’ Office released absentee ballot information on Tuesday for the September 13 Harlan Community School Bond Issue. Shelby County Election Commissioner Mark Maxwell says absentee ballots are available and suggests that voters intending to vote absentee by mail get their ballot to the Auditors office as soon as possible after receiving a ballot in the mail. Maxwell says residents changing addresses should update it now to make voting more efficient on election day by eliminating the added paperwork.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Hospital Places Clinician In Dispatch Center To Help Callers

(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines hospital is placing a clinician in the dispatch center to help callers who need mental health aid. Broadlawns Medical Center says it is also going to start deploying care teams instead of uniformed officers to calls that are low-risk. Broadlawns nurse manager Dawn Marie Hooker says the new services will start with limited hours, but the head of crisis services says she hopes to eventually expand to 24-7. Broadlawns had already partnered with the Des Moines Police Department for the last five years to provide support to its officers.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) Two people were arrested on drug and theft charges in Adair County. The Adair Police Department arrested Jackie Richardson, 56, and Lloyd Eugene Scaife, 47, both of Omaha, Nebraska, on July 5th after Kum & Go reported a theft. Both were charged with Theft 5th Degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense. Bond was set at $1,300 cash or surety each.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radios#Consoles#Motorola Solutions#Isics
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines woman charged with OWI following rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Des Moines woman was charged for Operating While Intoxicated following an accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on July 5th, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Deputies were made aware of an accident on York Avenue and 310th Street. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Grau, told the Deputy that she was going too fast and lost control going north on the curve, rolling the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Jessica did not know where she was at and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot, watery eyes. The Deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jessica’s breath, and she admitted to recently drinking alcohol. A portable breath test show she had a blood alcohol content of .257.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) A Council Bluffs man was arrested this morning for Eluding. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Kyle Danny Mitchell was taken into custody after deputies were dispatched to assist ABLE 1 in pursuit of a vehicle from Nebraska to Iowa. In other activity, 26-year-old Akot Marko...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Iowa officers sue 2020 protesters, accuse them of assault

Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. The lawsuit accuses them of assault and seeks monetary damages. All six people were arrested during the July 1, 2020, protest. Five pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault on a police officer and/or interference with official acts. Among them is Indira Sheumaker, who was later elected to the Des Moines City Council. The lawsuit, first reported by Axios Des Moines, was filed by Peter Wilson and Jeffrey George as individuals and not as representatives of the Des Moines Police Department. Experts say it will likely be met with skepticism by the court.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Sen. Grassley Slams Democrats’ Plan to Let Medicare Set Rx Costs

(Washington, DC) — U-S Senate Democrats are advancing a deal that would allow Medicare, the health insurance program for seniors, to negotiate prescription drug costs. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican, blasted the idea Wednesday during a stop in Ames, saying “if they do it their way, it’s going to have to be completely partisan.” Grassley said Senate Democrats are “completely ignoring” a bill from him and Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden (WYE-den) to decrease prescription drug prices. He said this bill is bipartisan and would save seniors 72 billion dollars a year. Reuters reports the Senate Democrats’ Medicare plan would be part of a package that includes curbing climate change and raising taxes.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

One person injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cass County on June 29th

(Cass Co) One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cass County last week. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says on June 29th, at 9:33 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident near the intersection of 570th and Nishna Valley Road. A 2022 Caterpillar front end loader, being operated by Anthony Freund, was turning left onto Nishna Valley Road. The Caterpillar failed to yield to a 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with trailer in tow, being operated on Nishna Valley Road by Aaron Hancox. The Caterpillar’s front end struck the passenger door of the Dodge Ram, causing extensive damage estimated to nearly $35,000.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Flood Advisory for Parts of Pottawattamie County

(Omaha) A Flood Advisory is in effect until 8:00 a.m. for portions of Pottawattamie County. Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is possible in the advisory area, including; eastern Council Bluffs, Oakland, Treynor, Carson, Macedonia, Council Bluffs Airport, and Old Town Park. Radar estimates between one...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Recovers Body Of Drowning Victim

(Rockwell City, IA) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department has recovered the body of a 25-year-old drowning victim in Twin Lakes. The man went under while he was swimming Monday shortly after 5:15 p-m. His body was recovered at 11:54 a-m the next day. Dive teams from Buena Vista, Carroll, and Crawford counties joined in the search. Authorities haven’t released the victim’s name but he is believed to have been a Rockwell City resident.
ROCKWELL CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports nine arrests between June 29 through July 7. Justin Parker, 40, of Adair, was arrested July 7th on warrants for Violation of Probation. Parker was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held. Brianna Long, 18, of...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy