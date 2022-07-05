Guthrie County Board of Supervisors hear presentation on ISICS and dispatch radio consoles

(Guthrie Co) The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation from Jon Mackres with Unplugged Wireless and Chad Gappa with Motorola Solutions regarding ISICS and the costs to add a dispatch radio console.

ISICS provides public safety agencies, first responders, schools and utility workers around the state with unprecedented connectivity.

Currently the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office is using all of the radios on ISICS, but one piece the sheriff does not have is a dispatch radio console.

The price of the consoles would be $440,000. If the county would include the optional microwave, that’s another $380,000 at a total of around $820,000 which includes installation, training and everything they would need.

The Supervisors noted that the timing is not the best to fund this project.

Chad Gappa told the Supervisors that they do have internal financing and payments can be spread out over several years. Meanwhile, the Supervisors will do some research before they make any final decisions.