The “KayRod Cast” airs on ESPN2 as an alternative to the “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcast on ESPN and also features longtime Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay. In his roughly and sometimes rough 30 years of fame, Alex Rodriguez often seemed intent on appearing authentic in front of the cameras rather than actually being so. Even when he lunged for it and attempted to be candid or sincere, true authenticity eluded him, like a ground ball just out of reach.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO