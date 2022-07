Mary H. Flecke, 77, of Chesterfield, previously of Crystal City, died July 6, 2022, at Delmar Gardens in Chesterfield. Mrs. Fleck was a homemaker and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Festus American Legion Post 253 for more than 15 years. She was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts and a member of the Boy Scouts. She enjoyed caring for her children, embroidery, making new friends and spending time with her grandchildren. Born Aug. 13, 1944, in Belgique, she was the daughter of the late Edna and Henry W. Klobe.

