MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Amanda Washington, the mother of the man accused of fatally shooting a 54-year-old man for driving too slow in Springfield, has been charged with hindering prosecution, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Friday. Her son, Saddiq Washington, was charged with first degree murder in connection to the homicide of King Hua. Amanda Washington was driving the vehicle when police say her son leaned out of the car and shot Hua in the head, right in front of his wife, as he was driving to work on South State Road near Meetinghouse Lane during the morning rush....

DARBY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO