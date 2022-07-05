ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

A look inside We Grow Hair Indy: the largest hair restoration company in the Midwest!

By Abby Peavey
Fox 59
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Jillian and Ryan stopped by We...

fox59.com

Fox 59

Avon Chick-fil-A looking for owner of lost teddy bear

AVON, Ind. — Members of the staff at Chick-fil-A in Avon are looking for the owner of a furry friend. The store posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that one of their customers left the sweet bear in their playground. “Someone’s sweet little bear was left in the playground,”...
AVON, IN
Fox 59

DJ MADDØG teaches us how she creates creative sets

INDIANAPOLIS — Madison True, aka DJ MADDØG, stopped by the studio to teach Jillian and Ryan a few more DJ skills. DJ MADDØG also shared how to use a mixer when creating creative music sets. Catch DJ MADDØG at Black Circle on Thursday, July 7th, at 8...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Broad Ripple henna artist celebrates 10 years with downtown Indy event

INDIANAPOLIS — Joey Bauchle became interested in henna as a child, made it a hobby as she got older and eventually turned it into a successful business. “It’s kind of a lifelong passion of mine,” said Bauchle, artist and owner of JoHenna Design in Broad Ripple. “I’ve been getting henna since I was 6 years old and started doing henna 10 years ago.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Fun and unique market featuring local vendors

INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Gyselinck the owner of Lapis Lily Market and Handpicked Indy stopped by the studio to share more about the unique vintage and handmade market coming up next weekend. The event, Midsummer Night’s Scream is taking place on Friday, July 15th from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

How to lower the risk of mold in your home

INDIANAPOLIS — Pete Jarvis the Co-Owner of AdvantaClean, North Central Indiana, joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio today to share why homeowners are at a high risk for mold during the summer. Pete’s number one tip: switch your air conditioner’s fan from ‘on’ to the ‘auto’ setting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Unique bouquets with Blooms by Dragonfly

INDIANAPOLIS — Wendi Louks the founder and owner of Blooms by Dragonfly stopped by the studio to teach Jillian and Emmanuel how to create stunning bouquets with unique flowers. Blooms by Dragonfly is offering free delivery in Zionsville on Friday, July 8th if you mention their segment on Indy...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Empower Indy helps launch pop-up food pantry on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — For the last 10 years, an organization called Empower Indy has been helping families in an area east of downtown Indianapolis that's experienced high crime rates. Members of Church 52 started Empower Indy to help those in the community thrive, with much success. Now, they are teaming...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ryan
Fox 59

Say It Ain’t Social: what one meal could you eat forever?

INDIANAPOLIS — This week for Say It Ain’t Social we asked followers: if you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would that meal be? Jillian and Emmanuel read some of our followers responses!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Community leaders not losing hope after weekend of violence

At least two people died and more than a dozen others were hurt after a violent holiday weekend. Community leaders not losing hope after weekend of …. IMPD investigating hit-and-run crash that left one …. Green-winged macaw missing from Indianapolis Zoo …. Speedway fire hydrants damaged by people stealing …
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Linne's Bakery and Cafe has new owners

There are now new owners of a Shelbyville downtown business. Many would call the business a staple in their daily diet. Linne's Bakery and Cafe posted the following announcement on the business Facebook page:. Good evening friends of Linnes Bakery and Moore... I want to share my heart with you,...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Ciroc summer party at Havana Cigar Lounge in Fishers next weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — We turned the Indy Now backyard into a summer party in honor of the next Ciroc the Summer bash at Havana Cigar Lounge in Fishers. Michelle Christy, partnering owner of Image First Events, stopped by with Havana Cigar Lounge Bartender Olivia Ruble, DJ Lockstar, DJ Mae and some partygoers to give us a preview of the event.
FISHERS, IN
#Midwest
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
Fox 59

Popular Indy band Toy Factory brings the funk with this performance

INDIANAPOLIS — Popular Indy band Toy Factory joined us for another amazing performance. The band of eight has performed together for more than 20 years, playing venues throughout central Indiana. Their music pulls influences from jazz, soul, gospel, R&B, rock, funk, classical and even a little country. Upcoming shows...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

How to make the fan favorite dish from Harry & Izzy’s

INDIANAPOLIS — Jeff Stoller the Executive Chef at Harry & Izzy’s stopped by to teach Jillian and Ryan how to make their fan favorite dish. The dish is a summertime salad made with local tomatoes and mozzarella. Add some basil, balsamic, olive oil, smoked salt and you have an easy and refreshing summer stable!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Scorpion Honey fried chicken with Metal Honey Foods

INDIANAPOLIS — Sarah Murrell the owner and maker of Metal Honey Foods joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio today to share the ways to use her honey when cooking. Sarah shares how she uses ingredients commonly found in her kitchen to whip up a peanut and spicy honey wing sauce. In her own words, you haven’t achieved total fried chicken consciousness until you’ve had Scorpion Honey or Sweet Stinger on your fried chicken!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Zoo staff working to bring back wandering macaw

INDIANAPOLIS — Birdkeepers at the Indianapolis Zoo are working to bring back a wandering macaw that ventured outside its normal flight pattern Wednesday evening. According to an Indianapolis Zoo spokesperson, two green-winged macaws, named Orchard and Vineyard, flew a little further away from the zoo than normal Wednesday evening and landed in a nearby neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

