Whitehall Gardens

This exceptional home located in New York, New York, features 1,015 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Kane Manera. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Proximity to multiple subway lines like the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, R, W, J Z, the historic South Street Seaport Casa Cipriani, as well as gourmet markets like Eataly some of New York City's best shopping in the Oculus make this vibrant neighborhood not only extremely convenient but highly desirable. The luxuriously appointed bathroom is designed with textured Italian Bianco Carrara marble, custom millwork vanity, an expansive shower, and radiant heated floors, accessible from the spacious home office or directly en-suite from the well proportioned primary bedroom. Gorgeous spacious one bedroom, one bathroom home (with a large office), this beautiful property features oversized arched windows high ceilings (around 10 feet) all within one of downtowns preeminent luxury buildings designed by the acclaimed Sir David Adjaye. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. 130 William boasts an expansive collection of lifestyle and wellness amenities, including a full-scale health and wellness club with an infinity-edge spa pool, cold and hot plunge pools, dry sauna and massage rooms, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center with terrace, yoga studio, and basketball court. Residents will also enjoy a multitude of entertainment facilities including indoor and outdoor lounges complete with a chef's catering kitchen, club room, golf simulator, a private IMAX theatre, a kid's activity center, and a private rooftop observation deck located at the top of the building, nearly 800 feet in the air.

