BREAKING NEWS: Twelve police officers are injured with glass bottles and fireworks while trying to break up 'hostile crowd' in San Francisco

By Melissa Koenig For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

Twelve police officers were injured after they were hit with glass bottles and fireworks early Tuesday morning.

San Francisco Police told DailyMail.com that officers from Mission Station were called to the intersection of 24th and Harrison Streets at around 12.40am regarding a large crowd and a fire.

Officers on the scene then declared the gathering an 'unlawful assembly,' and asked the crowd to disperse.

But at that point, police say, the crowd became hostile and began throwing glass bottles and setting off fireworks in the direction of the officers.

As a result, a dozen officers experienced ringing in their ears and two of them also experienced minor burns from the debris of one of the fireworks. All of the injuries were non-life threatening, police say.

Video from the scene showed a massive fire burning in the middle of the intersection at 24th and Harrison Streets as fireworks could be heard going off. Dozens of people were standing on the sidewalk at the time, though there did not appear to be one massive crowd.

Eventually, the San Francisco police department said, officers were eventually able to clear the crowd and extinguish the fire before it caused any damage.

No arrests have been made in the melee, and police ask anyone with information to call the San Francisco Police Department tip-line at 1 (415) 575-4444. Callers may remain anonymous.

San Francisco police tweeted on Tuesday that 12 officers were injured while trying to clear a 'hostile' crowd in Mission Station
Video shows a massive fire burning at the intersection of 24th and Harrison Streets as fireworks could be heard going off at around 12.40am
Dozens of people were filmed standing on the sidewalks at the time

The incident comes amid rising crime in the Bay Area, where residents recently voted to oust their woke District Attorney last month.

According to the latest San Francisco crime statistics, assaults in the city are up nearly 12 percent from last year, with 1,212 assaults reported so far this year.

Rapes are also up 3.7 percent from last year, and motor vehicle thefts are up 2.3 percent. Larceny theft, meanwhile, is up a whopping 18 percent over last year.

That rise in crime prompted voters to oust woke District Attorney Chesa Boudin, as residents and political opponents accused him of not doing enough to keep citizens safe, and introducing policies that allowed repeat offenders to commit crimes without fear of incarceration.

Boudin was elected in 2019 promising to institute criminal justice reforms designed to keep low-level offenders from jail and spare juveniles from facing long prison terms.

He refused to seek the death penalty or try juveniles as adults, and his policies sought to push people accused of non-violent crimes into programs to address drug addiction and homelessness instead of giving them jail time.

His critics blamed those policies for an uptick in murders, shootings and property crimes, as well as an increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans.

His defenders said the spike was a function of the pandemic and noted that crime is reverting to norms that existed beforehand. They contended the city's swelling homeless population has distorted some residents' perceptions of security.

Boudin's office was only charging people with theft in less than half of all cases since taking office.

In comparison, his predecessor George Gascon made such charges in 62 percent of all cases in 2018 and 2019, according to city data.

Boudin has an even lower rate in petty crime.

Boudin has also convicted far less people of both crimes than Gascon, and has charged people with crimes in less than half percent of all reported cases, while Gascon has a charging rate of 54 percent.

Still, following his ouster, Boudin, 41, blamed billionaire Republicans and the city's police force for his loss, asserting that citizens had been 'exploited' by them.

 Last month, voters in San Francisco decided to oust their woke District Attorney Chesa Boudin, citing a rise in crime and claiming he introduced policies that allowed repeat offenders to commit crimes without fear of incarceration

'This is a Republican- and police union-led playbook to undermine and attack progressive prosecutors who have been winning elections across the country,' he told The Guardian.

'The playbook involves delegitimizing and fear-mongering and recalling. It's a tactic being used by folks who are increasingly unable to prevail in elections when they put forward their views about public safety and justice.'

Boudin did concede that voters were understandably frustrated by the pandemic but thrust the blame on city officials that he said has failed to deliver on safety, housing, and equity, as murders and assaults continue to rise from last year - one of the worst years crime-wise the city had seen in decades.

He said: 'We have two cities. We have two systems of justice. '

'We have one for the wealthy and the well connected and a different one for everybody else.

'And that's exactly what we are fighting to change.'

He added: 'This was never about one vote count. It was never about one election night party. This is a movement, not a moment in history.'

