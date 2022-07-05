ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple just slashed trade-in values on iPhones, iPads, and more

By Jacob Siegal
 4 days ago
With a new iPhone launch just around the corner, you might be thinking about trading your phone in for a new model. One of the simplest options is to trade your device back to Apple. Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t always offer the best trade-in values.

Every once in a while, Apple will quietly lower the trade-in values of its products. That’s what happened last November, shortly after the iPhone 13 debuted. Now, less than a month after WWDC 2022, Apple is at it again. As spotted by MacRumors, Apple recently lowered trade-in values on dozens of iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac models.

Below are the latest values for nearly every device Apple will let you trade in. If the device is eligible to be traded in, Apple will give you credit toward your next purchase or an Apple Gift Card. And if not, Apple will recycle your device free of charge.

iPhone trade-in values

  • iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $600 (was $650)
  • iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $500 (was $550)
  • iPhone 12: Up to $400 (was $420)
  • iPhone 12 mini: Up to $300 (was $320)
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to $140 (was $150)
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $400 (was $420)
  • iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $300 (was $350)
  • iPhone 11: Up to $230 (was $300)
  • iPhone XS Max: Up to $220 (was $250)
  • iPhone XS: Up to $170 (was $200)
  • iPhone XR: Up to $160 (was $200)
  • iPhone X: Up to $150 (was $170)
  • iPhone 8 Plus: Up to $140 (was $160)
  • iPhone 8: Up to $90 (was $100)
  • iPhone 7 Plus: Up to $90 (unchanged)
  • iPhone 7: Up to $50 (unchanged)
  • iPhone 6s Plus: Up to $40 (was $50)
  • iPhone 6s: Up to $25 (was $30)

iPad trade-in values

  • iPad Pro: Up to $555 (was $655)
  • iPad Air: Up to $275 (was $290)
  • iPad: Up to $180 (was $190)
  • iPad mini: Up to $185 (was $200)

Apple Watch trade-in values

  • Apple Watch Series 6: Up to $150 (unchanged)
  • Apple Watch SE: Up to $105 (was $120)
  • Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $115 (was $120)
  • Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $75 (was $85)
  • Apple Watch Series 3: Up to $40 (was $50)

Mac trade-in values

  • MacBook Pro: Up to $1000 (unchanged)
  • MacBook Air: Up to $400 (unchanged)
  • MacBook: Up to $200 (unchanged)
  • iMac Pro: Up to $1350 (was $1500)
  • iMac: Up to $830 (was $850)
  • Mac Pro: Up to $1800 (was $2000)
  • Mac mini: Up to $400 (was $450)

This is yet another reminder that if you have the time, you should look elsewhere to sell an old device. You will almost always get more money selling an old phone, tablet, or computer on eBay. Plus, third-party marketplaces like Decluttr, Gazelle, and Swappa will almost always offer better prices.

It only took a few seconds to find an offer of $706 for an iPhone 12 Pro Max in good condition on Decluttr’s site. That’s $100 more than Apple would give you for the same model in perfect condition, and the value could easily be even lower.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.

IN THIS ARTICLE
