Teddy Santis' Inaugural New Balance Collection Is Finally Here

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Some time ago, golf polos and the ones you’d want to wear to the office or out to dinner went their separate ways. The former became a logo-emblazoned polyester eyesore, while the latter leaned even harder into its retro appeal. Unfortunately, a lot of guys didn’t get the breakup memo—which explains the throngs of golf fanatics merrily brunching away in their pro shop pick-ups. Todd Snyder and FootJoy want to change all that. A few weeks ago, they joined forces on a collaboration jam-packed with polos that’d look just as great on the 19th hole as they would under a suit jacket (bonus points if it's green and you won the Masters).

