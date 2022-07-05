Teddy Santis' Inaugural New Balance Collection Is Finally Here

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The idea of wearing a suit with sneakers was once a radical, clutched-pearls-inducing departure from menswear convention, but these days, it’s practically de rigueur—especially when dress codes skew so lax opting to wear a suit at all means you’re miles ahead of the competition. In 2022, showing up anywhere in a suit is kind of a radical proposition. So it follows that the guidelines around dressing down your tailoring are a whole lot looser than five years ago. (FYI: so is the tailoring). But there’s still a few helpful tricks to make sure everyone knows you’re doing it as a purposeful swerve and not because you're, like, a first-year associate hoofing it to the courthouse before a big case.
