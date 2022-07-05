Fourth of July weekend brings mixed results for Old Port businesses

Valid for 10 one-way trips on the Amtrak Downeaster between any Maine station within a 7-day period for just $19 per person. When purchasing a Discover Maine Rail Pass, select Wells, ME and Brunswick, ME as your from/ to stations, then you can stop anywhere in between! Visit the sand & sea of Saco, Wells or Old Orchard Beach! Enjoy the night-life in Portland, Maine’s largest city! Have fun in Freeport, with the many local boutiques, outlet stores, restaurants and events – home of the original L.L.Bean store! Stretch your legs in Brunswick and enjoy their museums, shops and cafes!
