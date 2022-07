Click here to read the full article. There’s still plenty of summer ahead of us, but many have already crowned “Top Gun: Maverick” as the undisputed winner of the summer movie season. Joseph Kosinski’s sequel earned rave reviews from critics and its box office total continues to climb, making it the first Tom Cruise movie to gross over $1 billion. With all of that success, it is easy to imagine that Paramount is champing at the bit to make a threequel. While many have assumed that another “Top Gun” movie is unlikely due to the nearly 40 year gap between the...

MOVIES ・ 12 MINUTES AGO