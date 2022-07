The Boston Celtics added two impact players last weekend -- and they have a resource that could help them acquire a third. The Celtics own a $17.1 million traded player exception generated from their trade of Evan Fournier to the New York Knicks last summer. The TPE expires July 18, however, so president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has less than two weeks to utilize the asset in a deal before it vanishes.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO