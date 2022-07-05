Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hyde, Potter, Sully, Walworth by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-05 10:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 11:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile...alerts.weather.gov
