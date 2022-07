A new downtown Miami rental tower will be sold as condos due to continued demand from buyers, The Real Deal has learned. Property Markets Group, led by Ryan Shear, Kevin Maloney and Dan Kaplan, and its partner Greybrook, plan to launch sales soon of The Elser Hotel & Residences at 398 Northeast Fifth Street, Shear said. The 49-story building, previously planned as Society Biscayne, a mixed-use rental tower, is about to receive its temporary certificate of occupancy.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO