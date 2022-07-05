Mount Vernon man convicted of murder in 2020 shooting

On July 5, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that after a weeklong trial, a jury found Negus Kirton guilty of the 2020 fatal shooting of 21-year-old Mount Vernon resident Michael Toro. Kirton, 39, of Mount Vernon, was found guilty on July 1, 2022, of Murder in the...
The boyfriend of an upstate New York woman who was last seen alive in November 2020 has been charged with her murder more than a year after the woman's body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car in Queens, authorities said.
Photo Courtesy of U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of NY. Route Boys’ members used social media to sell the controlled substances and frequently displayed images of themselves possessing firearms. By Forum Staff. A federal grand jury in Central Islip recently returned an 18-count superseding indictment charging Carlos Acevedo,...
A 28-year-old man stole a South Amboy police car on Monday before getting into two separate crashes in Woodbridge and then attempting to carjack other vehicles before being arrested, authorities said. Woodbridge police said they learned of the stolen marked police car at 1:05 p.m., minutes before Jamil T. Robinson...
A 51-year-old man found lying on the ground with face and head trauma in the Bronx last month has died, and authorities are looking for three people seen getting out of -- and back into -- a car with New Jersey plates who were at the scene, police say. The...
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office says a man was found shot inside his car in Neptune Township in the early morning hours of July 4, and police in Neptune are looking to identify a man in connection with the death.
NEPTUNE, NJ – A man was found shot to death inside a car in Neptune Township early Monday morning, according to acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. The body was found inside a vehicle on a street outside the popular Jersey Shore nightclub Headliner. According to the Neptune Police...
KENT, N.Y. (AP) — Police say two men got out of their cars to argue on a New York highway and were fatally struck by a third car. The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 84 in the town of Kent. New York state police say 38-year-old Mark Hall and 22-year-old Fabian Tirado stopped in the right lane and got out of their vehicles “due to a road rage altercation.” While the two men were arguing, a third vehicle hit both of them. Hall and Tirado were pronounced dead at the scene. The third driver was treated for minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
A Long Island man who went missing has been found. Gary V. DeCraine, 75, had last been seen leaving his residence, located on Spangle Drive in North Babylon, at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, July 4, said police. Late Tuesday morning, July 5, Suffolk County Police announced DeCraine has been...
A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him. Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for the man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. Gary V. DeCraine, 75, was last seen leaving his residence, located on Spangle Drive in North...
A Westchester County resident has claimed a $1 million Mega Millions lottery prize. Peggy Spear, of Mount Vernon, claimed the second prize for matching the first five numbers in the Jan. 28 Mega Millions Drawing, the New York Lottery announced on Wednesday, July 6. The winning numbers were: 03 16...
A new trend in crime-fighting is taking shape in New Jersey, one that features a rather unique partnership. According to New Jersey FBI Supervisory Special Agent Mike Ratta, the Bureau has stepped up efforts to recruit officers from local police departments across the Garden State to join a number of different anti-crime task forces.
The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday announced that an agreement was reached with New York City landlord SGW Properties LLC and its related LLCs for failing to return nearly $300,000 in security deposits to Brooklyn residents. In May 2021, the Office of the Attorney General...
Comments / 0