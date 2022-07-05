ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Mount Vernon man convicted of murder in 2020 shooting

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mount Vernon man was convicted Friday in the fatal 2020 shooting...

Jury Finds Mount Vernon Man Guilty of Murder

On July 5, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that after a weeklong trial, a jury found Negus Kirton guilty of the 2020 fatal shooting of 21-year-old Mount Vernon resident Michael Toro. Kirton, 39, of Mount Vernon, was found guilty on July 1, 2022, of Murder in the...
