Do you have a killer garden flourishing with delicious produce? Nominate it to be on Dirt magazine’s 2022 Kitchen Garden Tour Sunday, July 31 at kitchengardentours.com. Every year, gardeners throughout Orange and Sussex County sign up to be a destination on the garden tour. All size gardens are welcome; the only requirement is that it needs to grow food.

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO