Homicide in Healdsburg After Fireworks Show—Police Asking Public for Any and All Information

By Matt LaFever
mendofever.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a press release issued by the Healdsburg Police Department:. On Monday July 4th, at approximately 11:17 PM, after the conclusion of the...

mendofever.com

Comments / 1

mendofever.com

Drunk In Public, Dog Bite – Fort Bragg Police Logs 07.06.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Latest suit against Ukiah police alleges civil rights violations and assault under color of law in violent 2021 arrest

UKIAH, 7/8/22 — A Ukiah man injured during a violent arrest last spring is suing the Ukiah Police Department in federal court for allegedly violating his constitutional rights and assault under color of law. Arturo Valdes was booked into the Mendocino County Jail with visible facial fractures on March 28, 2021 on suspicion of DUI — but his attorney says Valdes was at home with his family at the time of his arrest.
UKIAH, CA
KRON4 News

Man steals $35K worth of thermostats from former employer in Santa Rosa: police

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after stealing an estimated 150 to 200 Nest Thermostats from his former employer at a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning company, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced Friday. The series of thefts was reported to be over the past five months, and the value of the stolen items is approximately $35,000.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Driver Arrested in Santa Rosa for Displaying Firearm in Road Rage Incident

A driver has been arrested by Santa Rosa police after he displayed a firearm during a road rage incident. On Tuesday, police responded to the report in the area of Goodman Avenue in Santa Rosa. Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was subsequently arrested and cops retrieved a Glock style 9mm pistol from the vehicle. The suspect, who wasn’t named in the press release, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and charged with several firearm related crimes.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Walmart ‘smash-and-grab’ leads to pursuit and arrest

(KRON) — A smash-and-grab robbery suspect was taken into custody Friday morning after leading police in a pursuit that ended when his vehicle crashed into a pole in Vallejo. Just before 6:30 a.m., officers with the American Canyon Police Department were dispatched to a Walmart for a man who had used a hammer to break the glass jewelry case and stole several items from within, according to a social media post from American Canyon PD.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Car fire in Napa contained before spreading out of control

NAPA - A car fire on Rimrock Drive in Napa was fully contained before being able to spread beyond an acre, according to a Facebook post by the Napa County Sheriff's Office. The fire occurred early Wednesday after a Rolls Royce Silver Spur suffered currently undetermined mechanical issues while driving on Rimrock Drive.
NAPA, CA
kymkemp.com

Former Ukiah Police Sergeant Cops a Plea–May Only Face Two Years Probation

Kevin Murray, the former Ukiah police sergeant facing seven felonies and one misdemeanor, pled no contest to one felony and one misdemeanor at a pretrial conference late Thursday afternoon. He has not been sentenced, but he is facing anywhere between what the judge hinted would be the likely outcome of two years felony probation or the possibility of three or four years in jail. The date for his jury trial, originally set for July 18, has been vacated. Presiding Judge Ann Moorman took the bench in Courtroom H, where Judge Carly Dolan usually presides, and ordered Murray to report to a probation officer within three days. Murray has served a total of 60 days in custody, and Moorman told the court she was “not inclined to add custodial time,” indicating that she prefers the option of supervised probation.
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Pedestrian Death in Rohnert Park Identified

A pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car on the Rohnert Park Expressway last Friday has been identified. The man, Conrad Reynolds, was 82-years-old. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety says Reynolds was not using a crosswalk. The driver, a young woman, stopped her car and cooperated with police after the collision. Investigators are working to determine if trees lining the center median of the road blocked her view of Reynolds. He started crossing the road after stepping off that median.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
crimevoice.com

Gang member reportedly caught with ghost gun in Mendocino County

Originally published 7-4-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 06-25-2022 at approximately 4:39 AM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the area call. Deputies arrived in the 7700 block of North State Street (Redwood Valley, California) and began checking the...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

19-year-old arrested for alleged murder, weapons violations in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police arrested a 19-year-old suspect in relation to the fatal shooting of La Prell Briggs in March. The suspect, Damian Jones Jr. of Vallejo, was arrested at a traffic stop on 118 Peach Street, after police acquired a warrant for his arrest, authorities said. Jones Jr....
KRON4 News

Brush fire near Hwy 101 in Marin County prompts evacuations

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a brush fire Thursday afternoon, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Nixle alert. As of 4:55 p.m., fire in the area of the Highway 101 ramp from Marin City has prompted door-to-door evacuations. Authorities said they have evacuated all nearby residents who need to […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Two arrested on narcotics and other charges after traffic stop in Ukiah

Originally published 6-27-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 06-23-2022 at 11:25 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were on routine patrol in the 4400 block of Highway 20 in Ukiah, California. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a male driver who initially provided...
UKIAH, CA
sftimes.com

Illegal fireworks spark a fire in Santa Rosa, causing 20k in damage

Santa Rose Fire Department says it was illegal fireworks that started a fire on the roof of the Johnny Franklin’s Muffler building late Monday night. Shortly after 11:40 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue, where they contained the fire to the one-story building’s roof.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

July 4th Healdsburg homicide victim identified

(BCN) — A male victim died in a shooting after the city of Healdsburg’s Fourth of July fireworks show late Monday night, police said. The Healdsburg Police Department later identified the victim as Luis Enrique Gonzalez, 27, of Windsor. “We express our condolences to his family,” police said in a social media post. The shooting […]
HEALDSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

20-acre fire burns in Lower Lake Friday

LOWER LAKE, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire responded to a structure fire that extended into the wildland in Lower Lake on Friday. No evacuation orders or warnings are necessary, Cal Fire said. The fire was first reported on Twitter at 3:08 p.m. near Highway 29 and Main Street. It...
LOWER LAKE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil held for Vallejo teen suffering traumatic brain injury after being struck by car at sideshow

VALLEJO, Calif. - A vigil is being held Wednesday for a teen who was struck by a car participating in a sideshow in Vallejo over the holiday weekend. 19-year-old Tyler Ingersol, of Vallejo, suffered traumatic brain injuries as he was an onlooker of the illegal sideshow Sunday near Six-Flags Amusement Park. Police said as many as 200 cars were involved in the event. His mother said he may not survive from his injuries.
VALLEJO, CA

