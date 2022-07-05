ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FEMA denies emergency funding for West Virginia flood damage

By Bailey Brautigan
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced on Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) turned down the state’s request for emergency funding after recent flooding in our area.

Justice said that FEMA ruled that the damage sustained in May of 2022 in Cabell, Putnam and Roane counties was not enough to warrant federal funding.

The governor went on to say that West Virginia has 30 days to appeal the decision and that they plan to do so.

“We’re going to push as hard as we possibly can, but it’s a disappointment to tell you the truth,” said Governor Justice.

Comments

Huck Wratchford
4d ago

Sure it's not them but as soon as something happens to them they belly ache around until they get something even if they don't need it , this is why West Virginians can't stand other states cause we've always been treated like the under dogs in everything !

WOWK 13 News

