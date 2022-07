MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property (domestic-related) in Manhattan on July 5, 2022, around 5:00 p.m. Officers listed a 62-year-old female as the victim when it was reported a 34-year-old male suspect damaged her Apple iPhone and planter. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $700. Brian Lovgren, 34, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for criminal damage to property. Lovgren was issued a total bond of $2,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO