ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, IA

1 killed in rollover crash in Lee County

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEE CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Police reported that one person was killed Monday in a rollover crash in Lee County. Troopers responded...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

Teen dies following crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 15-year-old Bringhurst girl is dead after a crash in Carroll County Thursday afternoon. Deputies were called about 4:45 p.m. to the crash on County Road 200 East between County Road 300 South and 400 South; that's in southeastern Carroll County, between the towns of Flora and Burlington.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

15-year-old girl dead after crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Danielle Siebert, a 15-year-old girl from Bringhurst, is dead after a single vehicle crash in rural Carroll County Thursday afternoon. Emergency services responded to a report of a crash on CR 200E between CR 300S and 400S in southeastern Carroll County between the towns of Flora and Burlington.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
ktvo.com

Person of interest in Memphis stolen tractor case located

MEMPHIS, Mo. — Investigators didn't have to look far to find the person of interest in the June theft of a farm tractor and hay rake from Ed's Machinery just west of Memphis. In fact, that elderly man with a white beard returned to the scene of the crime...
MEMPHIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Lee County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
Lee County, IA
Accidents
State
Indiana State
County
Lee County, IA
KBUR

Indiana driver killed in rollover crash in Southeast Iowa

Lee County, IA- An Indiana man was killed Monday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Lee County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened at about 2:30 PM near the intersection of Highway 27 and 255th street in Lee County. According to a crash report, a 2003 Dodge...
LEE COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Police: Ottumwa Man Kicked Victim in the Face While Robbing Him

An Ottumwa man is accused of assaulting and robbing a victim last month at Foster Park in Ottumwa. 19-year-old Kenory Michael has been charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, and willful injury, a Class D felony. On June 28 at approximately 4:20 PM, police say Michael kicked the...
OTTUMWA, IA
WTHR

ISP helicopter team finds missing child

ELKHART, Ind. — An Indiana State Police crew in a helicopter helped rescue a missing child July 4. The team was near Indianapolis when they received a call for assistance in Elkhart County. The pilot, Sgt. Eric Streeval, and tactical flight officer, John Riggers, arrived in the area around...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Rollover#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Lee Co#Iowa State Police#Dodge Caravan#Donnellson Police Police
ktvo.com

Missing southeast Iowa woman's body found

LOCKRIDGE, Iowa — The body of a southeast Iowa woman reported missing since Tuesday afternoon has been found in a field in Jefferson County. According to a release, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received a call about a missing person in Lockridge, Iowa. Doris Dian Crocker, 72, was believed...
LOCKRIDGE, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Police: SE Iowa Man Arrested after Encountering Homeowner, Dog in Attempted Burglary

Authorities say a man is in custody after he and other individuals attempted to rob a home Tuesday night in Fairfield. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Molding says officers from the Fairfield Police Department were called to a house on West Hempstead Avenue at approximately 11:32 PM. When they arrived at the scene, they saw a man involved in a physical altercation with an unknown subject.
FAIRFIELD, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Used truck stolen from Galesburg Ford used in an ATM robbery and found in Galva

A vehicle set for auction was stolen from Galesburg Ford and used in an ATM robbery in Galva. The Galva Police Department is investigating an ATM break-in at the Community State Bank location in Galva. Around 4:30 am on Tuesday, July 5th, nearby witnesses observed two male suspects in a truck pulled up to the ATM using chains to pull the machine open. The cash box was removed and found north of the Galva Cemetery completely emptied. The suspect vehicle was abandoned in the Galva Cemetery. Kewanee K9 was called to assist with a search for the suspects. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the robbery as well. According to Galesburg Police reports, the Ford truck was taken sometime between Saturday, July 2nd, and Tuesday, July 5th. According to Galva PD, the truck’s ignition had been tampered with and the trailer hitch was damaged during the robbery. The truck was listed as stolen since it was used in a federal crime. Galesburg Ford, at the time of the theft, did not have security cameras on that portion of the lot. Cameras have since been installed. The investigation is ongoing.
GALVA, IL
ottumwaradio.com

Missing Lockridge Woman Found Dead

A missing Lockridge woman was found dead after what authorities believe was prolonged exposure to the extremely hot weather earlier this week. On Tuesday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received word that 72-year-old Doris Dian Crocker reportedly left her residence and never returned. Crocker suffered from mild dementia and the heat index for that day reached 110 degrees.
LOCKRIDGE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ottumwaradio.com

Rollover Accident Kills Indiana Man

A single-car, rollover accident in Lee County claimed the life of an Indiana man on the 4th of July. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 2:39 PM, a 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by 58-year-old Giang Nguyen of Anderson, Indiana was traveling northbound on Highway 27. The accident report states...
LEE COUNTY, IA
khqa.com

Police: Taser used to stop suspect fleeing

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — A Colchester man who was wanted on a Hancock County warrant for possession of methamphetamine led McDonough County deputies on a foot chase after they made a traffic stop in the vehicle the man was riding in, according to the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office.
COLCHESTER, IL
ottumwaradio.com

Grooms’ Probation Revoked, Sentenced To 10 Years

An Ottumwa man convicted of a 2014 sex offense has had his probation revoked and his original sentence imposed. According to Wapello County Attorney Rueben Neff, 26 year old Kraigen Grooms was facing revocation of his probation, imposed following his guilty plea in an infamous 2014 sex abuse case. Kelly Ashton, Grooms’ probation officer, testified to numerous violations committed by Grooms. These included failure to comply with mental health treatment, failure to report as directed, failure to comply with GPS monitoring, failure to comply with substance use restrictions, and failing to maintain adequate employment or schooling.
OTTUMWA, IA
KWQC

Schafer’s access road closed starting July 25

LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Schafer’s access road at Lake Odessa is closed for construction starting July 25. According to the Port Louisa National Wildlife Refuge, repairs on Schafer’s access, 97th St., are beginning July 25 and will last for about 2 weeks. During this time, all boaters...
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
963xke.com

Indiana 11-year-old killed in fireworks explosion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – No one is saying just what happened in a fireworks explosion in Mt. Vernon that killed an 11-year-old boy. His mom yesterday identified him as Camrynn McMichael. Police say the boy died on the way to the hospital after being seriously injured in an explosion...
FOX59

Inmate dies after stabbing at Miami Correctional Facility

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — An inmate at the Miami Correctional Facility was stabbed to death Monday, according to Indiana State Police. ISP identified the inmate as 23-year-old Jamar Greer. State police investigated the incident and found that at about 4 p.m. Monday, correction officers found Greer suffering from a...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy