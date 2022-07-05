ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

Letters to the editor for week of July 6

By Abigail Youmans
 3 days ago

On behalf of the Board of Trustees and members of the Jackson Township Fire Department, we want to thank the Brown County Community Foundation for their generosity in the support of our project “A View for All.”. With this grant award, we will be able to purchase a...

BRIGHT SPOT: Annual morel fundraiser sees record-breaking sales

The 25th annual Howard Hughes Memorial Morel Mushroom Sale brought in over $20,000 for local charities, the most money ever raised. A total of $20,185 was raised during this year’s sale. The payout is dependent on the cost of the mushrooms purchased and the number of pounds sold. This year, 525 pounds of mushrooms were sold with 380 pounds that were reserved in advance. A few buyers have supported the sale for the full 25 years.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Storms down trees in Delaware, Rush counties

(WISH) — Potent, isolated storms Tuesday downed trees in Delaware and Rush counties, the local emergency management agencies say. In Rushville, a storm with winds from 50-55 mph downed trees with trucks from 12-15 inches in diameter, according to the Rush County agency and the National Weather Service at Indianapolis. Some of the trees may have been weakened from storms on Friday that downed the Police Department building’s communications tower and left other damage. The weather service sent multiple alerts about the storm, but did not issue a warning.
RUSH COUNTY, IN
‘It’s about time’: Johnson County changing storm siren policy

JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County emergency personnel are beginning to implement a new policy change when it comes to their storm siren system. The new policy went into effect on July 1. Johnson County says the purpose of the new policy is to lessen the confusion around the siren sounds. Johnson County Public Safety Communication Center will now only activate the sirens only when the National Weather Service issues a Tornado Warning.
Fire at Crane Army Ammunition Activity

CRANE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire remains burning Wednesday morning after an ammunition storage bin at the munitions demilitarization area of Crane Army Ammunition Activity caught fire Tuesday night. According to the Public and Congressional Affairs officer Marshall Howell, the Navy Fire Department on scene determined that the best course of action was to let […]
CRANE, IN
IACS warns of parvo spike, offers free parvo vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Animal Care Services has seen an increase in canine parvovirus cases at the shelter and is encouraging dog owners to get their pets vaccinated. Five dogs have tested positive for parvo since coming into IACS on Sunday. The dogs were able to stay with their...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Have You Heard of the Famous Dollhouse Graves of Indiana?

These two dollhouse graves are famous in their own right for being a tragically beautiful act of love from grieving parents. Located in Connersville, Indiana is the grave of young Vivian Mae Allison and it's a grave that many people like to visit because of how unique it is. Instead of a regular headstone marker, Vivan's parents put up a dollhouse where their daughter's grave sits.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
A new free meal kit program for families

MITCHELL – In partnership with Lost River Market & Deli and IU Center for Rural Engagement, Purdue Extension-Lawrence County will offer a monthly Meal Kit Program during the months of July, August, and September. This program gets young people in the kitchen and provides experience preparing home-cooked meals, trying...
MITCHELL, IN
Zionsville Books & Brews set to close in September

The COVID-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on many businesses. Zionville’s Books & Brews was among them. Nick Valentin, who has owned Books & Brews in Brownsburg since Feb. 1, 2020, purchased the Zionsville Books & Brews June 1, 2020, at 65 Boone Village, in Boone Village. He plans to close the Zionsville bookstore/restaurant, which opened in July 2016, when his lease expires Sept. 30.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Brenda Lee Johnson

Brenda Lee Johnson, age 60 of Indianapolis, passed away July 2. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 8 all at Meredith-Clark Funeral Home in Morgantown.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
INDIANA STATE

