REVEALED: Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays' coach who died in tubing accident was killed when boat coming to save her struck her with propeller

The daughter of Toronto Blue Jays' first-base coach Mark Budzinski was killed in a tubing accident when the boat coming to save her struck her with its propeller, it has been revealed.

Julia Budzinski, 17, the eldest daughter of Budzinski, 48, died over the weekend after she reportedly fell from her tube into the James River in Richmond, Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said on Monday that after Julia and another girl fell off the boat, the boat operator returned to rescue them, Sports Illustrated reported.

The boat was then pushed on top of Julia when it hit a wave, fatally striking her with the propeller.

'It was a terrible accident,' Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said.

Paige added that alcohol had not been a factor in the tragic accident.

Budzinski learned about his daughter's death while the Blue Jays were mid-game.

She died over the weekend in a tubing accident after she reportedly fell from her tube into the James River in Virginia (pictured in file image)

The Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays lined up along the baselines before the first pitch Sunday for a moment of silence, with players wiping away tears as they paid tribute.

'The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons,' General Manager Ross Atkins said.

'This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family.

'I have known Bud for more than 25 years and have always admired his commitment as a dad and husband first.

'He is loved and well-respected by our entire clubhouse and holds a special place in all our hearts.'

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said: 'Everyone in our clubhouse is thinking of Bud, his wife and their children.

'This tragedy reminds us what's important in life. As a father and husband myself, my heart breaks for Bud and his family. They are in our thoughts and our prayers.'

Rays manager Kevin Cash said his team was 'heartbroken.'

Budzinski played four games for Cincinnati in 2003 and retired in 2005.

After managing in Cleveland's minor league system, he joined the then-Indians big- league staff in 2017, before Toronto hired him in November 2018.

Budzinski will be away from the team to be with his family, the Blue Jays said in a statement.

Members of the Blue Jays team wiped away tears during the emotional moment of silence

Glen Allen High School principal, Reginald Davenport, announced the varsity soccer and volleyball player's death with 'a heavy heart'

Tigers manager A. J. Hinch, who roomed with Budzinski during his minor league career, expressed support for his grieving friend before Detroit hosted the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Boston Red Sox manager, Alex Cora, offered a similar message of condolence from Chicago, where his team was facing the Cubs.

Julia Budzinski played varsity soccer and volleyball at Glen Allen High School, which held a vigil for the teenager Sunday evening.

High school principal Reginald Davenport, said: 'It's with a heavy heart to announce that the GAHS family is dealing with the lost life of a student.'