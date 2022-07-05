ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

Club news for week of July 6

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pioneer Women’s Club met on June 29 for their monthly business meeting. The main topic for discussion was the quilt exhibit that was held on June 3 and 4. Members discussed successes and what could be improved for next year. A celebration lunch was enjoyed after the...

BRIGHT SPOT: Annual morel fundraiser sees record-breaking sales

The 25th annual Howard Hughes Memorial Morel Mushroom Sale brought in over $20,000 for local charities, the most money ever raised. A total of $20,185 was raised during this year’s sale. The payout is dependent on the cost of the mushrooms purchased and the number of pounds sold. This year, 525 pounds of mushrooms were sold with 380 pounds that were reserved in advance. A few buyers have supported the sale for the full 25 years.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
IndyVet Pet Carnival set for July 16

Competitions, demonstrations, appearances and more are on tap for central Indiana animal lovers when IndyVet Emergency & Specialty Hospital holds its 24th annual Pet Carnival on Saturday, July 16. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at IndyVet, 5425 Victory Drive, Indianapolis, located just south and east...
Retiring Hamilton County judge reflects on career

After a career working as a deputy prosecutor, a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Prosecutor’s Office and a judge for the Carmel City Court and Hamilton County Superior Court 6, Judge Gail Bardach retired July 1. Reflecting on her college days, Bardach said she didn’t plan to pursue a...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Zoo staff working to bring back wandering macaw

INDIANAPOLIS — Birdkeepers at the Indianapolis Zoo are working to bring back a wandering macaw that ventured outside its normal flight pattern Wednesday evening. According to an Indianapolis Zoo spokesperson, two green-winged macaws, named Orchard and Vineyard, flew a little further away from the zoo than normal Wednesday evening and landed in a nearby neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Zionsville Books & Brews set to close in September

The COVID-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on many businesses. Zionville’s Books & Brews was among them. Nick Valentin, who has owned Books & Brews in Brownsburg since Feb. 1, 2020, purchased the Zionsville Books & Brews June 1, 2020, at 65 Boone Village, in Boone Village. He plans to close the Zionsville bookstore/restaurant, which opened in July 2016, when his lease expires Sept. 30.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
#S Club#Vietnam Veterans#The Pioneer Women S Club#Simply Fitness
Brenda Lee Johnson

Brenda Lee Johnson, age 60 of Indianapolis, passed away July 2. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 8 all at Meredith-Clark Funeral Home in Morgantown.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
How you can fight mosquitoes with a garden

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer means mosquitoes in Indiana. Our very dry weather has kept their numbers down recently, but that can change quickly. All it takes is some water and a few days, and you could be facing hundreds of mosquitoes. Not only are they annoying, they can spread dangerous...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
7 Central Indiana Splash Pads Worth the Drive

Looking to beat the heat this summer? Then get your family to a splash pad! Indianapolis and Central Indiana are home to some of the best splash pads and spray parks anywhere. Splash pads are lots of fun for kids of all ages — everyone from babies to teens (and even adults!) will find lots of fun cooling off in the spray of a splash pad. And best of all: Unlike visiting a pool or water park, a splash pad is free!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Father, 2 kids displaced after fire at Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire in Columbus has left a father and his two small children without their home. Neighbors reported the fire at a rental on S. Cherry Street around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Fire officials arrived to find a single-story home and a nearby vehicle on fire. Neighbors told them it was possible children […]
COLUMBUS, IN
Fine print: Sheriff’s log June 25-30

12:22 a.m. Extra patrol on Franklin Street. 1:45 a.m. Suspicious activity in 6700 block of Sunset Drive. 8:45 a.m. County officers, coroner, town officer, Nashville Fire, Fruitdale Fire and Ambulance 230 respond for death investigation on South drive; cleared by 7:48 p.m. (Homicide) 9:55 a.m. County officer responds for welfare...
NASHVILLE, IN
IACS warns of parvo spike, offers free parvo vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Animal Care Services has seen an increase in canine parvovirus cases at the shelter and is encouraging dog owners to get their pets vaccinated. Five dogs have tested positive for parvo since coming into IACS on Sunday. The dogs were able to stay with their...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
INDIANA STATE
Police blotter for week of July 6

Police: Passenger transported after vehicle strikes tree. A 25-year-old man from Edinburgh was transported to the hospital from a crash after the vehicle he was in struck a tree. Lakes Deputy Chris Griggs responded to the intersection of Beech Tree Road and Nineveh Road around 1:30 a.m. on June 26...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Airport authority to buy nearly 58 acres near Mount Comfort airfield

The Indianapolis Airport Authority’s board has approved plans to acquire about 58 undeveloped acres northeast of its regional airfield in Hancock County, with plans to eventually incorporate the land into the facility’s master plan. The purchase, first reported by the Greenfield Reporter, comprises two parcels totaling 57.6 acres...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

