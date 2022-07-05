ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Challenge’s Melinda Collins Announces Pregnancy After Suffering a Miscarriage

By Sara Donnellan
 4 days ago
Melinda Collins. Courtesy Melinda Collins/Instagram

Congratulations are in order! The Challenge alum Melinda Collins and her husband, Matt Collins, are expecting a baby boy this October.

“Excited for the newest chapter in our life! #boymom,” Collins, 38, captioned a Monday, July 4, Instagram photo of a sign that read, “Red white and lots of blue! Baby Collins is a boy! Making his debut October 2022.”

The reality television personality suffered a miscarriage in March 2021 after announcing her pregnancy one month prior. “I had to endure the pain of contractions and a full delivery to my precious baby girl and then not be able to take her home with us. Life is hard. Life can really suck sometimes. … We are devastated. We are suffering. I never thought that at five months, I could’ve lost my baby. But it happens. I am still reeling from the past 48 hours and honestly don’t know when I’ll be back to any sort of inkling of my normal self,” Collins wrote via Instagram at the time.

The Wisconsin native told Us Weekly in November 2021 that the loss of her daughter nudged her to sign on to the second season of The Challenge: All Stars.

“It’s so crazy because I lost my daughter when I was five months pregnant. I would say three weeks after that, one of the talent coordinators [from The Challenge] had contacted me and said, ‘I know that you’re really going through something, but is this something you’d be interested in doing?’” Collins explained.

She continued, “I’ve had quite the year. So it was, like, this is the universe tapping me on the shoulder. ‘This is something you should do.’” The Real World: Austin alum went on to be a finalist in All Stars 2, which premiered in August 2021, and returned again for All Stars 3, which premiered in May 2022.

Collins told Us that she didn’t think she would return to reality television after becoming a mom; she and her husband welcomed their first son, Camden, in November 2019. “I just thought, like, being a mom, that it wasn’t something that I was going to ever do again,” she shared. “So, I’m a mama and it’s, like, the coolest thing I’ve ever done. I just absolutely adore my son, Camden.”

After her miscarriage, the “Blonde Moments” podcaster was comforted by her son and husband. “I’m trying to look for all of the good in life and focus on my son,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Luckily, I have an amazing husband who is my rock through it all, and our friends and family have been incredible support systems.”

Collins and her husband got married in January 2016. She was previously married to fellow Real World alum Danny Jameison from 2008 to 2010.

