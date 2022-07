Hastings Street is a work that Plowshares Theater Company is in the best position to present. July 21 – 31 at Detroit’s Music Hall the company re-launches post-COVID-19 welcoming audiences to a very special show. The show captures the story of the center of Detroit’s historic Black Bottom community. The musical captures the essence of Jazz, song, Soul, and much more. In this Detroit is Different feature, Gary Anderson that is the Artistic Director of Plowshares Theater Company opens up about this show and much more. Learn about his journey to Detroit and Wayne State University’s theater program in the 1980s and Detroit 1980sbeing an eclectic center. Check out this feature on Gary Anderson and the work of bringing to live theater in Detroit for decades.

