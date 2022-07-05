ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Cameron Doesn’t Want You to “Whine” About How Long “Avatar 2” Will Be

 4 days ago
Director James Cameron has not historically been known for brevity. Titanic clocks in at three hours and 14 minutes and Avatar features a runtime of two hours and 42 minutes. His forthcoming sequel to the latter, Avatar: The Way of the Water, will reportedly run roughly three hours. In a recent...

